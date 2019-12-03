The library is proud to host eight concerts during this upcoming Christmas season.
The T-3 Glee will perform in the Carol Darling Room at noon Dec. 7. Come hear these talented youngsters perform enchanting sounds of the season.
And at noon Dec. 11 in the Cumberland Meeting Room, the Cumberland County Band’s Plateau Brass group will delight you with their Christmas performance.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Dec. 5 — Friends of the Library Membership Meeting
, 9:30 a.m.
Christmas Jewelry with Penny Symington, 2 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6 — Origami group meeting, 1 p.m.
Family Festive Sweaters, Stories and Cookies Party for ages 12 and younger accompanied by a parent or guardian, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 — Write Away Writing Group meeting
, 10 a.m.
Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Cumberland County Playhouse T-3 Glee concert, noon
Monday, Dec. 9 — Holiday greeting card workshop
, 9 a.m.
Intermediate Learn Tai Chi, 2 p.m.
Beginning Learn Tai Chi, 3 p.m.
Family Games Night, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10 — KidBits storytime and craft, Children’s Library Carousel
, 10 a.m.
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms [PG], Tuesday morning movie, 10 a.m.
Prancer [G], Tuesday at the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11 — Ewe Can Knit needle workers group meeting, 10 a.m.
The Plateau Brass concert, noon
Medicare Minute Theme, 1 p.m. immediately following concert
Emergency and prevention care for pets by Plateau Animal Hospital, 2 p.m.
Great New Books
Sword of Kings by Bernard Cornwall. Here's the 12th in a series that gives a vivid account of the making of England, described as like a Game of Thrones, but real. Once more our hero is caught between Saxon and Viking on the bloody battleground that was England.
The Rise of Magicks by Nora Roberts. In this conclusion to Roberts's "Chronicles of the One" trilogy, begun with Year One and Of Blood and Bone, Fallon has learned the ways of magick, a part of her world since the destruction of civilization. Her new skills come in handy as she sets out to rescue those hunted or imprisoned by the obsessive Purity Warriors — and then to help them heal.
The Cartiers: The Untold Story of the Family Behind the Jewelry Empire by Francesca Cartier Brickell. The captivating story of the family behind Cartier, and the three brothers who turned their grandfather's humble Parisian jewelry store into a global luxury icon — as told by a great-granddaughter with exclusive access to long-lost family archives.
Spy by Danielle Steel. Once presented to King George V and Queen Mary in satin and lace, Alexandra Wickham joins the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry but is soon on to bigger things: easily conversant in French and German, she is drafted to become a secret agent, a job she must hide from family, friends, and lovers. After World War II, she's off to India, Pakistan, Morocco, Hong Kong, Moscow and, finally, Washington, DC.
Scarlet Fever by Rita Mae Brown. Winter blizzards bring a flurry of cases to solve in this riveting new foxhunting mystery featuring "Sister" Jane Arnold and her incorrigible hounds. Steeped in the deep traditions of Virginia horse country and featuring a colorful cast of characters both two and four-legged, Scarlet Fever is another spirited mystery from Brown.
Libraries=Information
Did you know that the average person is estimated to have consumed 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving Day? Now, back to controlling our waistlines. Intermittent fasting actually curbs hunger. New science shows that this increasingly popular diet strategy works not by restricting food intake but by actually lowering appetite.
In addition, this science showed that sticking to a schedule that has you eating earlier (8 a.m.-2 p.m.) provides a regimen more favorable to eating less and processing nutrients better.
Brown fat also holds big promise. The reason brown fat is so promising is that it’s an organ whose principal role is to take calories and convert them into heat. More study is needed.
Lastly, a safer diet capsule may be coming. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued approval for Plenity, a stimulant-free way to decrease appetite for those with a BMI of 25-40. When taken with water, the capsules release thousands of particles made of things like plant-derived cellulose and citric acid. Those particles then rapidly absorb water, making you feel full.
Unlike other approved appetite suppressants, Plenity isn’t a drug that affects the brain. It should be available by prescription in 2020.
Stingy Schobel Says
Get a tankless water heater. These units produce hot water on demand. They’re up to 30% more efficient than tanks that waste energy keeping water hot all the time.
The typical family spends $500 a year heating water. Annual savings: $150.
Library Laugh
What do you call Santa’s little helpers?
Subordinate clauses.
