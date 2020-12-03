The Cumberland County Playhouse cast and crew are decking the halls and putting on two shows sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
A Sanders Family Christmas, rated G and sponsored by Tim and Pat Nickell, will play through Dec. 19 on the Playhouse Mainstage.
Every Christmas Story Ever Told — and then some!, continues in the Adventure Theatre through Dec. 20. The show is rated G and sponsored by Philip and Jane Burnett and Plateau Women’s Chorus.
Tickets are still available for select performances of both productions, though seats are selling quickly. The Playhouse has reduced capacity in both the main theater and the Adventure Theater to allow for social distancing.
You can order your tickets online or by calling the box office, 931-484-5000.
The Playhouse will also live stream some performances via Broadway On Demand. Visit the Playhouse website, ccplayhouse.com, to learn about this option. Live streaming is sponsored by CipherTek Systems, LLC.
