Hundreds of people enjoyed seeing their neighbors and exploring Downtown Crossville at the June Friday at the Crossroads event. Friday at the Crossroads returns this week, Friday from 4-8 p.m. in Downtown Crossville. Be aware of road closures during the event, which includes the Young Professional Alliance Dash in the Dark 5K and Fun Run.

 Michael Lindsay

Friday at the Crossroads returns to downtown Crossville Aug. 6 from 4-8 p.m.

This is the Back to School event, held as students across the county return to classes for the 2021-’22 school year. 

Several businesses and vendors will be taking donations of school supplies to donate to the Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center. Lisa Phillips, director of the center, works with schools and guidance counselors to help ensure students have the notebooks, folders, pencils and other supplies they need for a successful school start.

This event also coincides with Young Professional Alliance Dash in the Dark. Registration begins at 6 p.m. at Social Brew, 140 N. Main St. The event supports the Cumberland County Schools Pack the Pantry/TRIVE/Backpack program, which assists students with hardships they may encounter.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. at Social Brew. Pre-registered racers can pay their fee and pick up their T-shirt and bags. There is still time to register online at crosssvilleypa.org, but the deadline has passed to ensure you can get a T-shirt. Registration is now $30.

This self-timed event will take participants through downtown Crossville with four loops of the race course.

After the race, enjoy live music. The Cumberland Outlaws take the stage at Social Brew from 8-10 p.m. that evening.

F@TC, a Downtown Crossville, Inc. event, is supported by generous donations from Crossville Noon Rotary and Crossville Breakfast Rotary.

 

Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of 

Commerce

34 S. Main St.

 

•Ascension Lutheran Church

Games for kids, Penny Crosses to carry with you and “Ask the Pastor”

You can also drop off schools supplies and enter a drawing for door prizes

 

•Express Employment

Free root beer floats in honor of National Root Beer Float Day

Register for a backpack filled with school supplies: one for elementary students and one for high school students

 

•Smoking Paws BBQ

 

Ms. Cam’s Studio

56 S. Main St.

 

•Stone Memorial Middle School Cheer Team

Sand art fundraiser to support new uniforms

 

30 W. 5th Street

 

•The Dressing Room

Boutique clothing and gift items

 

•Synergy Medical

Learn about aesthetic services and skin care options

 

•Lacie Proffitt

Offering feather hair extensions

 

Cahoots

53 N. Main St.

 

•Cumberland Prevention Coalition

Enter for a chance to win a back-to-school gift basket and get information on the risks of drugs, alcohol and tobacco

 

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

 

•Dan Rotan Band

Five-piece band led by singer-songwriter Dan Rotan covers popular and current rock and country artists. 4-6:30 p.m.

 

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

 

•Ivy Gardner Mayberry for General Sessions Judge

Balloons for the kids

 

•Cotton Candy Factory

Purchase some sweet treats

 

Stone Museum

Corner of Main St. and 2nd St.

 

•Bunz on the Run

Offering quarter-pound all-beef hotdogs and Italian sausages

 

Mitchell Drug Co.

97 N. Main St.

 

•Color Street

Lindsay Baker will offer dry finger nail polish

 

French’s Shoes

117 N. Main St.

 

•Icee Truck 

 

Boston and Poore, 

Attorneys at Law

60 N. Main St.

 

•Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgess

Learn about getting your passport

A drawing will be held for two gift baskets filled with classroom supplies to go to local teachers

 

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

Rick Stone Live “In the House”

6-8 p.m.

Ticketed event, $10

Get tickets online at

grinderhousecoffeeshop.com

 

•Tennessee Trails 

Association, Plateau 

Chapter

 

Veterans Memorial

Corner of Main St. and 4th St.

 

•Mountain Snow

Beat the heat with a shaved ice treat

 

