Friday at the Crossroads returns to downtown Crossville Aug. 6 from 4-8 p.m.
This is the Back to School event, held as students across the county return to classes for the 2021-’22 school year.
Several businesses and vendors will be taking donations of school supplies to donate to the Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center. Lisa Phillips, director of the center, works with schools and guidance counselors to help ensure students have the notebooks, folders, pencils and other supplies they need for a successful school start.
This event also coincides with Young Professional Alliance Dash in the Dark. Registration begins at 6 p.m. at Social Brew, 140 N. Main St. The event supports the Cumberland County Schools Pack the Pantry/TRIVE/Backpack program, which assists students with hardships they may encounter.
Registration begins at 6 p.m. at Social Brew. Pre-registered racers can pay their fee and pick up their T-shirt and bags. There is still time to register online at crosssvilleypa.org, but the deadline has passed to ensure you can get a T-shirt. Registration is now $30.
This self-timed event will take participants through downtown Crossville with four loops of the race course.
After the race, enjoy live music. The Cumberland Outlaws take the stage at Social Brew from 8-10 p.m. that evening.
F@TC, a Downtown Crossville, Inc. event, is supported by generous donations from Crossville Noon Rotary and Crossville Breakfast Rotary.
Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of
Commerce
34 S. Main St.
•Ascension Lutheran Church
Games for kids, Penny Crosses to carry with you and “Ask the Pastor”
You can also drop off schools supplies and enter a drawing for door prizes
•Express Employment
Free root beer floats in honor of National Root Beer Float Day
Register for a backpack filled with school supplies: one for elementary students and one for high school students
•Smoking Paws BBQ
Ms. Cam’s Studio
56 S. Main St.
•Stone Memorial Middle School Cheer Team
Sand art fundraiser to support new uniforms
30 W. 5th Street
•The Dressing Room
Boutique clothing and gift items
•Synergy Medical
Learn about aesthetic services and skin care options
•Lacie Proffitt
Offering feather hair extensions
Cahoots
53 N. Main St.
•Cumberland Prevention Coalition
Enter for a chance to win a back-to-school gift basket and get information on the risks of drugs, alcohol and tobacco
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
•Dan Rotan Band
Five-piece band led by singer-songwriter Dan Rotan covers popular and current rock and country artists. 4-6:30 p.m.
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
•Ivy Gardner Mayberry for General Sessions Judge
Balloons for the kids
•Cotton Candy Factory
Purchase some sweet treats
Stone Museum
Corner of Main St. and 2nd St.
•Bunz on the Run
Offering quarter-pound all-beef hotdogs and Italian sausages
Mitchell Drug Co.
97 N. Main St.
•Color Street
Lindsay Baker will offer dry finger nail polish
French’s Shoes
117 N. Main St.
•Icee Truck
Boston and Poore,
Attorneys at Law
60 N. Main St.
•Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgess
Learn about getting your passport
A drawing will be held for two gift baskets filled with classroom supplies to go to local teachers
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
Rick Stone Live “In the House”
6-8 p.m.
Ticketed event, $10
Get tickets online at
•Tennessee Trails
Association, Plateau
Chapter
Veterans Memorial
Corner of Main St. and 4th St.
•Mountain Snow
Beat the heat with a shaved ice treat
