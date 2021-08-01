Friday at the Crossroads returns to downtown Crossville with its Back to School event from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 6.
Vendors and businesses are encouraged to help make the start of school easier for students by collecting school supplies. After the event, donations can be taken to Lisa Phillips, Family Resource Center director with the Cumberland County Schools, at 368 Fourth St., Crossville.
Notebooks, folders, pencils, disinfectant wipes — even toiletry items are needed.
Call 931-484-6135 to learn more.
This event also coincides with Young Professional Alliance’s Dash in the Dark. Registration begins at 6 p.m. at Social Brew, 140 N. Main St. The event supports the Cumberland County Schools Pack the Pantry/TRIVE/Backpack program, which assists students with hardships they may encounter.
Registration is $25 before July 21, $30 after July 21, and $15 for children.
Preregistered runners and walkers receive a T-shirt.
Options include the 5K race or the 1-mile walk/fun run. There will be prizes in the fun run and 5K.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/YPADash21 to register. Payment is taken the night of the race.
The Cumberland Outlaws take the stage at Social Brew from 8-10 p.m.
Friday at the Crossroads, a Downtown Crossville Inc. event, is supported by the Crossville Noon Rotary and Crossville Breakfast Rotary clubs.
