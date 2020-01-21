Kay and Julie Ness are the Featured Artists for February 7, 2020, at the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade. They will be honored at the complimentary Fun and Wine Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Plateau Creative Arts Center (PCAC) in Fairfield Glade (451 Lakeview Drive). Beverages and appetizers will be provided by Guild members.
Originally from Northern Ohio, Kay’s profession was nursing. Yet she often searched for art classes that fulfilled her creative spirit. Pastels, watercolors, acrylics and graphite drawing workshops piqued her interests and enlivened her senses. Her repertoire also included classes in wood carving and paper and wood collage making.
Forty-two years ago, Julie was given a Kodak Instamatic camera and began capturing images of her goofy friends. With her second camera, a Pentax, she focused on photos of nature for the next 20 years. With her Canon digital camera, Julie now concentrates on macro flower photography: shooting the objects up close. The variety of shapes, colors and patterns of flowers are revealed and highlighted, changing them into abstract art.
This dynamic mother-daughter duo has used each other’s art mediums as inspiration. Kay has drawn and painted Julie’s photographic images. Julie has photographed Kay’s creations. Recently, Kay and Julie have collaborated on a children’s book. The phrase, “together is better”, is an apt description of Kay and Julie Ness.
Join us on Friday, February 7, to meet Kay and Julie Ness and to view their art. The gallery filled with unique artwork by the Art Guild members will also be on display: drawings, paintings, cards, jewelry, stained glass creations and ceramic and wood items await your visit! All artwork on display is available for purchase. The winter hours of the PCAC are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The building is handicapped accessible.
