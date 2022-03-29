The Plateau Women’s Chorus opens their Spring concert series on March 30 at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library. Come enjoy Homeward Bound: Songs on the Journey.
Legacy of Violence: A History Of The British Empire by Caroline Elkins. Even with the British government’s extensive efforts to destroy evidence, a wealth of documents still exists that implicate its imperial agents, bottom to top, in steadily escalating acts of violence as they fought desperately to preserve the country’s hold over its imperial possessions in the 19th and 20th centuries. Drawing on this evidence, Elkins (history and African American studies, Harvard Univ.) detailed Britain’s inhumane treatment of the Mau Mau in Kenya in her earlier book, Imperial Reckoning. Now she expands her focus to the British Empire as a whole, showing how deftly and consistently liberal imperialism erased evidence of its violence toward its own colonial subjects, legitimating these acts as “necessary” and however long in force, still temporary, and as having a “moral” effect on “uncivilized” peoples, who were, the Irish excepted, all people of color and thus congenitally unfit to make their own determinations on matters of rule. Her detailed description of British policy and actions in Ireland, India, Malaya, Cyprus, Kenya, Nyasaland, Jamaica, and Palestine makes for unsettling, yet necessary reading.
The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn. A librarian tending a young son in often snow-blanketed Kiev, Mila Pavlichenko finds her life upended when Hitler’s forces invade the Soviet Union and she is sent to join the fighting. She soon becomes a crack sniper, dubbed Lady Death by the Nazis, and after her 300th kill she is sent to the United States on a goodwill tour. There she befriends First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and draws closer to a fellow sniper, but an enemy from her past is lurking. Based on a true story.
What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline. As star court reporter Jason Bennett drives his family home from his daughter’s lacrosse game, two men in a pickup truck attempt to carjack his shiny new Mercedes. As a result, Jason’s daughter is killed, and the rest of the family is placed in the witness protection program; the would-be carjackers are associated with an ominous criminal enterprise that distributes illicit opioids. Soon, though, Jason senses that the government isn’t being straight with him and sneaks out to do some investigating on his own.
The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lesson on Faith from Nine Biblical Families by Shannon Bream. “Have faith” is a phrase we hear all the time. But what does it actually look like to live it out? In The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream examines the lives of biblical women to see how God’s plans can turn our worlds upside down. She tells the story of Jochebed, a mother who took enormous risks to protect her son, Moses, from Pharaoh. Could Jochebed have imagined that God’s actual design for her son involved flight into exile and danger? And yet this was all part of the master plan to deliver Israel from slavery. Another biblical mother, Rebekah, made terrible choices in an attempt to ensure her son’s place in history. And a daughter, Michal, struggled to keep her faithless father, Saul, from sin, while battling pride in herself. Through these stories, Shannon explains the intimate connection between faith and family--and how God’s unexpected agenda can redefine the way we think about family
Criminals are using AirTags to stalk you.
Apple’s AirTags are meant to help you keep track of items you often misplace. Example: You can attach an AirTag to your keys so you can use your iPhone to find them. Downside: Crooks have been sticking AirTags on bags, cars and other items to stalk people or track cars they want to steal.
Apple is supposed to alert you if you are being tracked, but this doesn’t always happen. If you get an alert about an unfamiliar AirTag , tap the notification, then ”Continue,” ”Play Sound” to locate the AirTag. Then click “Instructions to Disable AirTag.”
You will not get a notification if you have an Android phone, but you can download the Tracker Detect app available at GooglePlay.
Meanwhile, Apple is working on security improvements.
Why do we tell actors to “break a leg?” Because every play has a cast.
Did you know the No. 1 way you can extend the life of the coffee maker is to simply unplug it when you’re done using it? It’s often a small part or wire that burns out and prevents the machine from working anymore, and these problems are often linked to electrical surges or just extended time when the machine is still “on” but not brewing coffee. A simple unplug helps prevent this and reduces overall energy consumption, too.
What word starts with E and ends with E but only has one letter in it? Envelope.
