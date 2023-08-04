It was a beautiful sight as servicemen and women gathered for the inaugural Veterans Gala on July 6 at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Open to all veterans and active-duty members, the Veterans Gala was met with a great turnout, a glad welcome, ample enthusiasm, uncharted camaraderie, due reverence and tremendous respect.
The event was presented by Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1015. Organizer Anna Grimes had the vision to create the first-ever Veterans Gala to be a socializing event open to any veteran.
The event opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America, leading up to the missing man table and honors ceremony.
Then the veterans and their special guests were welcomed to the buffet line for dinner by Willow Catering. Saxy jazz music featuring Phil Ciancio and Marty Howard as “Phil and the Blanks” provided an excellent soundtrack while old comrades caught up and new friendships emerged. Conversations between veterans began with details of their service years and branch. Tables of veterans and their spouses, some decked out in their service suits and dressed blues, tuned up the table talk with their service stories and united them all. Eventually, the conversations evolved into personal history and family anecdotes by the end of the evening, turning life experiences and family that bonded them as friends before they left.
The Veterans Gala, an event to salute every service member in all branches, had many branches of service represented and several wars across the decades.
The Cumberland County Senior Queens attended to support the service members and served as presenters for the door prizes. After dinner, the couples had photos made with the flags and then took to the dance floor.
Organizers intend to make the gala an annual event.
