Imagine if the impossible was possible.
Cumberland County Playhouse opened its production of Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” on Friday, June 10, to a full house – and rightly so. The audience welcomed the sight of the 23-member cast, seven of whom made their CCP debut. Of all the things to say – and there are a lot of things to say about the incredibly impressive and magically magnificent production directed by Britt Hancock – there are three words that should especially be taken to heart: get your tickets.
This production has received the highest marks with the stamp of the husband’s approval. He laughed all the way through the show, was thoroughly entertained, and appreciated how smart the show was, including the details of the set and costume designs that required mechanics.
Lenny Lively, longtime Playhouse kid who is now all grown up with a bachelor’s degree in theater and religious studies and is currently working on a master’s degree in technical direction, returned to CCP for “Cinderella” as technical director.
“What a very special show this is,” said Bryce McDonald, CCP producing director, during the curtain speech.
The show is very special indeed. It is a vision. It is a glimpse into the world of how live theater transforms ordinary dreams into magical world of endless possibilities. It is pure entertainment.
Some shows are just pretty; easy on the eyes. This one is simply gorgeous. From the masterful lighting and the intricately cut set pieces to the jewel-toned ball gowns, tunics, wigs embellished with crowns, plumes, caps, hats, swags of ribbon and strands of faux pearls, the production’s chockablock of delicious colors is beautiful to watch. The gowns are an absolute masterpiece, some requiring special engineering. Costume designer Austin Blake Conlee and the team in the Playhouse Costume Shop have outdone themselves.
Choreographed by Jensen Crain-Foster, as the lords and ladies of the court are twirling about in the ballroom, the colors fold into each other, fan out and change formation, making the Mainstage a kaleidoscope of beautifully organized chaos.
It is a marriage of the aspects of technical theater and performance arts that sets the Playhouse apart.
Following the prologue, scene 1 opens to the dashing Prince Topher (Brian Nabors) who is lauded for slaying dragons as he sports his crown and wields his sword, sitting atop a repurposed carousel horse as his royal steed Buttercup. It sounds nonsensical, but Nabors portrayed it so naturally with a clever and appropriate usage of costumery and props.
Nabors was among those who made their CCP debut. He’s right at home on the Playhouse Mainstage, playing opposite Harli Cooper as Ella. La petite princesse, Cooper is absolutely no stranger to CCP, having been the theater’s princess for several iconic Playhouse productions, including Ariel in “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” in 2016, and Belle in “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” in 2017. Though she is petite, her gentle but mighty voice fills the theater, wafting into every nook and cranny. The both of them scintillating songsters, Cooper and Nabors’ duets give you goosebumps. Their perfectly paired voices are a match in strength, energy and innocence.
Sebastian, the Lord and Protector of the kingdom, is played by Jason Ross. Donning his regalia and with his nose in the air, the pompous impropriety at the palace starts with him and his plotting. Since the king and queen’s demise, Sebastian has been in charge of the kingdom and the prince until the latter comes of age to take his seat at the throne. With Prince Topher’s coronation imminent, Sebastian feels he must act to keep his position and control. After signing unfair edicts into place in the prince’s name, some townspeople begin to rise up. To distract them, and the prince, Sebastian suggests a ball for the prince to find a wife. He plans with Madame to have her daughter Gabrielle meet at the ball and marry the prince so they may use their influence to rule through them.
In Sebastian’s desperation to stay in charge, in true Ross form, he garners laughs with his classic integration of sarcasm and exaggerated exasperation. Ross knows how to read the moment and allow the humor to land.
Weslie Webster goes dark as a spectacular spindly spider, albeit a beautiful and well-dressed one, playing Madame. There’s no doubt that Madame is Webster’s alter ego, as it goes against her very nature to hurt anyone. But, when she takes the stage, there’s no question who owns it. Madame is the mother of Gabrielle and Charlotte, who are the only “daughters who count.” She haughtily takes credit for creating Ella’s lowly nickname, “Cinder-Ella,” making her a servant in her own home.
In her gorgeous wardrobe, Webster is perfectly wicked as the queen of backhanded compliments, spouting insults and spitting zingers. Although she is an instigating antagonist, she also contributes to the comedy. When she really digs her heels in, you aren’t sure if you are supposed to laugh or cringe. Nevertheless, she is unforgettable as the magnificent matriarchal monster.
Gabrielle (Heather McCall) and Charlotte (DeAnna Helgeson) are such fun characters, and McCall and Helgeson bring the best of their comedy into action portraying the spoiled and not-so-smart stepsisters who blindly follow Madame. When they attempt to use their awkward lady wiles to lure the prince, the hilarity keeps the audience rolling. Gabrielle is the nicer of the two sisters, but when she begins to think for herself, Charlotte becomes the uncouth caveat to Madame’s plans. Helgeson is stunning and an absolute riot as Charlotte, allowing herself to be boisterous on stage and completely owning all of the funny insecurities of an unlikely candidate for a happy ending. McCall stands her ground as Gabrielle and maintains the humor alongside her sincerity in the script, bridging the gap between the antagonists and protagonists.
Lauren Marshall captures hearts as the purest and most precious character, Crazy Marie, who is the point at which Prince Topher and Ella meet. She is unequivocally talented, and her operatic voice is simply angelic. She was made for this role, and it is one in which her talents are truly displayed.
Toby Davis returns to the Playhouse as Jean-Michel, the revolutionary “firebrand who is angry for all the right reasons,” rising up to against the injustices suffered by the townspeople. Davis is genuine, inspired and certainly isn’t shy about sharing his energetic presence. He is a pleasant surprise on stage in that he is gentle but commanding, taking the supportive role to memorable heights.
As the story goes, Cinderella eventually “loses” a Venetian glass slipper, giving Prince Topher a way to find her again.
And, as they say, if the shoe fits, wear it.
CCP’s production of “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” is a revolution unto itself. Rated G, Cinderella will run through Aug. 21. Visit ccplayhouse.com or call the box office for ticket information at 931-484-5000.
