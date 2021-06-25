Each month, children across the county wait for a special package in the mail — a new book just for them courtesy the Cumberland County Imagination Library.
“Almost weekly, we hear stories about how the children in our area love receiving the books monthly,” said Villa Edwards, president of Cumberland County Imagination Library. “We hope this is something we can continue for years to come!”
The Cumberland County Imagination Library sends children ages birth to five a free, age-appropriate book each month. The program is a partnership with local donations and support, the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
“Ninety percent of brain development happens by age 5,” said Christy Dolinich, past president of the Imagination Library. “Placing books in the hands of children at birth creates a love for reading at an early age.”
Experts recommend parents and children spend 20 minutes a day reading — though that 20 minutes doesn’t have to happen at one time. Reading with young children helps build their vocabulary and early literacy skills. It also offers an opportunity for parents and children to bond.
“After a long day, spending a few moments reading with your child creates memories that will last a lifetime,” Dolinich added.
Cumberland County mailed 24,474 age-appropriate books to 2,039 eligible children in Cumberland County during 2020. There are no income limits to participate. The only requirements are to be a resident of Cumberland County. You can register at the Art Circle Public Library, and update them any time your address changes.
Books begin arriving 8-10 weeks after you register and continue until your child turns five or you move out of the county. Other counties in Tennessee offer Imagination Library programs, so check with your local library to learn how to sign up at your new address.
The Cumberland County Imagination Library is seeking community support for this program.
“We have been very limited with our fundraising efforts through the pandemic,” said Edwards, noting that the program depends on local support. “We would like to remind folks of our efforts as ask them to considering giving to our organization. We will certainly put the funds to great use.
“Join us in making a difference in the lives of children in our area by planting the seeds to a forever love of reading.”
A $25 donation sponsors one child for a year and is a tax-deductible gift.
Donations can be made at the Art Circle Library, 3 East St. in Crossville, with checks to Cumberland County Imagination Library.
