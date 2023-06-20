Ignite—a world class group of dance performers from Knoxville—will appear in the Cumberland Room at the Art Circle Public Library on Wednesday, June 21 at noon.
This troupe of young dancers, ages 10-18, will perform modern, jazz and ballet for your entertainment. You won’t want to miss their first performance in Cumberland County.
I Am Homeless if This is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore
Moore’s sterling literary reputation is anchored most firmly to her short stories. But in her long-awaited fourth novel, her prose is just as breathtakingly crystalline, her humor wily and piquant. What’s surprising is her illumination of surpassingly strange and provocative dimensions of being. Told in two modes and time frames that intersect in a dizzyingly unforeseen manner, this doubled ghost and love story begins with the first in a series of journal entries in which Elizabeth, who runs a post-Civil War boarding house, writes with seething sarcasm to her deceased sister about “the gentleman lodger who is keen to relieve me of my spinsterhood.” In 2016, Finn—a witty, sensitive, perplexed, compassionate and subversive high-school history teacher—is torn between his dying brother, Max, and his mercurial lover, Lily, a therapy clown intent on suicide. Moore’s exhilarating dialogue is acrobatic, her descriptions ravishing. Elizabeth is a virtuoso of mordant understatement. Finn is a psychological barometer registering the subtlest of atmospheric shifts as he embarks on a wildly macabre and impassioned road trip into the afterlife.
The Only One Left by Riley Sager
The author goes full-on Gothic in this tale of an in-home nurse who’s hired to take care of a wheelchair-bound woman. But this is no typical patient: the woman is Lenora Hope, who, according to public opinion, slaughtered her family six decades ago. Her new caregiver, Kit McDeere, also believes her client is guilty, until Lenora begins to reveal secrets she’s kept nearly all her life. The novel is set in the early 1980s, but it has a timeless feel. It could have taken place a century ago, or it could happen today. Claustrophobic and haunting, this is Sager at the top of his game.
Zero Days by Ruth Ware
Ware’s latest thriller will not disappoint. Jack (Jacintha) and her husband Gabe are “pen” (penetration) testers, hired by companies to check their computer security and ensure that they’re hack-proof. Jack does the actual breaking and entering of the clients’ offices, while Gabe handles the tech end of their “invasions” from their London house. In a failed assignment, she gets caught and arrested. When she eventually returns home, Jack finds that Gabe has been murdered while working at his computer. She becomes the prime suspect for a number of well-plotted reasons. After being taken into custody, the resourceful Jack escapes from the police station armed only with a Sharpie. On the run and injured in the ensuing pursuit, she tries to put together the pieces of her husband’s murder as her cell phone drains and her wound worsens. She’s a latter-day Dr. Richard Kimble—a fugitive. The action and tension are relentless from the opening to the conclusion, which will astonish, but certainly not dismay, readers—who will be captivated by this very original and very real protagonist.
Do you use a laptop computer? One way to help prolong the life of the rechargeable battery is to make sure it isn’t plugged into a power source all the time. While leaving the computer plugged in isn’t detrimental to your laptop, the excess heat that’s created can wear down the battery, and extra wear on the battery means its lifespan is shortened. So plug your laptop in when you need extra power or to recharge the battery, and unplug it when the battery is full.
Black pepper, the king of spices. Five health benefits you should know about this long-treasured spice: it combats obesity, prevents and manages cancer, protects the cardiovascular system, promotes digestion and boosts immunity.
When you pull mounds of invasive weeds out of your backyard garden, what do you do with them? Instead of throwing them away or composting them and potentially spreading weed seeds, the greenest solution is to bag them in black plastic trash bags and then compost them. Placing the weeds in a black bag and allowing them to bake in the sun is a simple way to kill the seeds. It’s called solarizing. After a few days, simply empty the bag right into the compost, and you’re good to go. Of course, reuse the bag for its original intended purpose: trash.
