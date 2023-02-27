The featured artists for March are a husband-and-wife duo, Bill Hutton and Susan Smathers.
Bill and Susan both began their interest in photography during childhood. That and travel are some of the things they enjoy doing together. They will be honored at the Fun and Wine Friday Reception on Friday, March 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Plateau Creative Arts Center (451 Lakeview Dr.).
The public is invited to come to this free event and enjoy a glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage, meet artists and view a wonderful variety of artwork. Light refreshments will also be served.
Susan Smathers claims that it took several years for her to think of herself as an artist, even though she was always creating things with her hands. She began taking photographs as a teen with her grandfather’s film camera. Susan’s father bought her a manual camera when she was in high school and she used that camera for many years. It was just in the last ten years that Susan began using a digital camera. She was extremely attracted to photographing wildlife, landscapes and architecture as a youth, and continues to be to this very day. Her love of photographing nature eventually evolved into making greeting cards, which she still makes for all occasions. Susan is also a gifted jeweler and loves to share her gift by teaching classes at the Plateau Creative Arts Center and other local art businesses.
Bill Hutton has enjoyed taking pictures since receiving his first camera, a Kodak Brownie for Christmas when he was eight. He was always fascinated with his dad’s 35 mm, so when he was in the Navy he bought his very own Mamiya Sekor 1000. He still has that camera somewhere in a box in the back of a closet. Bill and a friend in the Navy—who was also a photographer—set up a B&W darkroom on the ship. They took and developed all the photos for the Cruise Book.
After the Navy, Bill continued taking pictures of vacations, flowers, waterfalls and family.
In 2002 he attended Pellissippi State Community College majoring in Web Design and minoring in photography. He has also enrolled in UT Smokey Mountain Field School outdoor photography courses.
Now retired, Bill can take his Canon 20D to Utah, Norway or the Overlook Trail any time he wants to.
The artwork of Bill Hutton and Susan Smathers will be on display along with the members’ gallery artwork exhibit from March 3 through April 5.
The Arts Center is open to the public Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All artwork in the gallery and in the Endless Possibilities Shop is available for purchase.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
