Pat Webster has returned to the Crossville Police Department to donate more bears for officers to hand out to children during stressful encounters. The hugables are given to children to comfort them when their families are in traffic crashes or involved in unfortunate encounters with officers. Pictured with Webster are Ptl. Henry Hunnicutt and Sgt. Andrew King.
Hugable gifts
Tags
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Donald "Don" Edgar Meadows passed away surrounded by many family and friends at his home May 31, 2020. Don was born Nov. 6, 1931, in Chattanooga, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Mary Meadows; son, Marty Meadows; three brothers, Doyle Meadows, Dallas Meadows and JC Cham…
Funeral services for Mattie Jernigan, 88, of Monterey, TN, were held June 4 from the chapel of Goff Funeral Home. Bro. Tim Singleton officiated, with interment in the Welch Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Jernigan was born Oct. 31, 1931, in Crossville, TN, to the late James Casto and Daffie Ledbette…
Charles E. Ferguson Sr. from the Breckenridge Lake Community in Crossville, formerly of Toledo, OH, passed away at age 87 on May 27, 2020. Charles was an Army veteran. He was assigned with the B Battery of the 49th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He served in Inchon, the Ch…
Most Popular
Articles
- Fill your grill with free farm-direct meats
- BREAKING: TSSAA votes to keep dead period as-is
- Playhouse summer season moved to next year
- Crossville Inc. recycled almost 134M pounds of porcelain in the last decade
- 2019-'20 Cumberland County Teachers of the Year
- Cumberland County's future set in stone
- The Land of Falling Water
- Inmate charged with smoking dope in jail
- Martin Elementary announces end-of-year honor rolls, awards
- VEC finishes two-year project
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.