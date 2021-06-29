(Editor’s note: Excerpts of the following article are taken from the book, “Spirit Matters.”)
The pain of the spirit can be just as disabling as physical pain. When the spirit is in pain, it is the person, not the body, who suffers.
To your spirit, it is not as important when you will die as it is how you will live until you die.
The end-of-life journey is challenging, confusing, difficult and, at times, frustrating. At Hospice of Cumberland County, our goal is to provide personalized and compassionate care and comfort to the patient and family. We work to keep one’s spirit alive so the patient and family can make good use of one’s remaining time.
What does one really need at the end of life when there is no cure for the disease? Our patients have taught us that what they need when facing a terminal illness includes, but is not limited to:
• Remaining as independent as possible for as long as possible
• Having their loved ones supported as we take care of the patient.
• Having value placed on who the patient is as a person.
• Displaying honesty, respect and compassion from others.
• Achieving one’s goals (what one would like to do or need to do before death).
• Maintaining personal control whenever possible.
• The caring presence of others.
• Offering physical comfort (to be free of excessive pain and other disabling symptoms).
• Spiritual and emotional support.
• Providing dignity.
Please know that pain
can be managed, and people can die in peace and comfort.
Spirits can remain alive and well even when the body is dying. Hospice adds life to a patient’s remaining days and can, at times, add days to the life of a patient.
Wherever you call home — a family residence, assisted living facility, a nursing facility or the Cumberland House, Hospice of Cumberland County will assist you in living as fully and comfortably as possible while providing support for your loved ones. “Nothing destroys an individual’s spirit more than poorly treated pain.”
If you would like more information about the services of Hospice of Cumberland County, call 931-484-4748, or call the Hospice Hotline at 931-335-2223 and talk to an admission specialist.
