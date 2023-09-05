Jill Jones-Lazuka will discuss preparing for a research trips to cemeteries during the next Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade meeting.
The meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Jones-Lazuka enjoys visiting old cemeteries and grave dowsing and will share her knowledge and tips for cemetery research.
Those attending will be treated to a demonstration on the art of grave dowsing in cemeteries, sometimes called divining or grave witching.
Dowsing may identify the locations of unmarked graves in cemeteries and may provide clues to the gender of bodies.
Jones-Lazuka is involved in local genealogy societies and national lineage societies, including Morgan County Genealogical & Historical Society, Mount Hope Cemetery Board, Friends of Frozen Head State Park Board, Quarles-Burton Society Board, Tennessee Society of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society United States Daughters of 1812, and National Society Daughters of the Union.
She also holds membership in Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of 98, Southern Dames, and Descendants of American Farmers.
The Tennessee Association of Museums, East Tennessee Historical Society and the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century have recently awarded Jones-Lazuka honors.
She is the recipient of the NSDAR Historic Preservation Medal and has published five books — four family genealogies and her latest, “Sunbright Potteries.”
She co-authored “Civil War Stories of Morgan County” and has been a contributing writer for several books, magazines, and blogs.
Jones-Lazuka is currently co-authoring a murder mystery book based on an unsolved murder that occurred in Morgan County.
Kinseekers meets at Fairfield Glade on the first Thursday of each month from 1-3 p.m.
