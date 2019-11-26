Thanksgiving is full of traditions, and at the Crossville Chronicle it has become a tradition to print the turkey recipes of the first-grade classes from Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Teacher Debby Wilson started the tradition many years ago when she shared them for publication with the Chronicle. It since has become a highly-anticipated reader favorite each Thanksgiving. We present to you “how to cook a turkey” recipes from Pleasant Hill first-grade students.
Kendall Haas’ class
Jayden Lane: I am going to get my turkey from the woods. I’m going to catch it and kill it so it wont move. I will then take all the fur off and cook it up. I will cook it in the oven because it will not fit in the microwave. When it is done cooking I will open it up and make something else for it like French fries and chicken nuggets. And I got some potatoes. I open them up and cut them in half in 2 pieces and get the white stuff out. I shut the oven and put the turkey on a plate. I clean the table and set the table. The turkey and the fries and the chicken nuggets go on the table. Gigi will come to eat, my mom wakes up and comes too.
Abbey Lewis: First I will buy me some turkey at the grocery store. Then you turn on the oven. My mom usually puts sauce on it so I am going to too, it is good that way. Then I will put the turkey in the oven. Then once we take it out I will put it back in the freezer for a minute that way it stays fresh so meme and my little siblings can get there to eat. After 5 minutes we get salt and pepper and we sprinkle it on and then momma takes a butter knife and rubs it all over the turkey. Then we eat it once daddy comes over. Momma also makes us some brownies and cake.
Timothy Stacey: So if I am in charge of Thanksgiving dinner, I am going to have to put pizza rolls inside the turkey because I love pizza rolls. I am going to cook it on 20 minutes in the microwave. Then I will put a candle on it even though its nobody’s birthday I just want to put a candle on it. You will need to add some chicken nuggets. When it is done I will use some scissors to cut it. It will be delicious and be careful because you might just taste the pizza rolls.
Sydney Ledford: I am going to go to Walmart and I’m going to get a 10-pound turkey. I will pay ten dollars. Then I am going to bring it home, and I’m going to get it out of the bag. I will then put it in a pan. I will cook it in the oven and set it to about 20. Then I will take it out of the oven and I’m going to put just a little bit of pepper on it. I will share it with my mommy and daddy.
Caden Shuey: I am going to Walmart to get my turkey. I will also grab some onions while I am there and cheese and olives. I will use little mushrooms too. I will cut some meat in half and put it in the turkey. I will cut all the cheese and onion and mushrooms and put it all inside the turkey. When I cook the turkey I will make sure to take the bone out. When I get it out I will eat it with my sisters, my dad, and my mom. We will have a little good deer meat on the side.
John Crutcher: I am going to go to Walmart and get the ten piece turkey. Then I will also pick up some hot peppers and hot cheese. Then I will go home and bring it inside and put it in the stove. I will turn it up to 10. When it gets a little hot I will bake it. I will feel the turkey to make sure it is cooked. I will dig out the bones. When it is cooled off I will cut it out and give a baby piece to my cousin, and a little piece to my dog, and a big piece to my papa, me, nana, and sisters. And that is it!
I would shoot the turkey. I would be really quiet and wait until it sneaks up. Then I would take the turkey home and cook it in the oven in 60. I will leave it in there for 60 minutes. Then I will take it out and salt it and
Mason Lovell: I will get my turkey from Walmart in the cooking isle. I will bring it home and cook it in the oven for 10 minutes. I will get it out and put some salt on it and some pepper. Then I will cook some brownies to go with it.
Adrionna Sherrill: First I Will put my turkey in the oven. Then I will start cooking the mashed potatoes. How you make those is you put them in a pan and you have to stir them and stuff. After the turkey is in there for ten hours you get it out and let it cool off. Then I will put it on a plate. While I put it on a plate I will also get some corn out. Then we eat it with all my friends.
Briggs Corum: On Thanksgiving I’m going to go to Kroger’s and buy a turkey. It was maybe 13 dollars. I’m going to put some salt on it then I will put it in the oven at 50 something degrees. After it gets out of the oven I am going to cut it up and put it on some plates. I am going to have corn, mashed potatoes, and ice-cream for dessert. My mom, my dad, and my brother will help me eat the dinner that I made us!
Lili Cordero: I would get the turkey from Target because I have seen a turkey there before. I bring the turkey home. I cook the turkey in the oven. But don’t forget to make the stuffing after. Then I make mashed potatoes to go with it. I don’t exactly know how to make them yet but mommy will be there to teach me. Then I will get the turkey out of the oven and we will put candles around it and we pray to God thanking him for such a good Thanksgiving. We usually have Thanksgiving cupcakes after and they are Thanksgiving themed.
Ivan Cook: I will get my turkey from Walmart. I will put it in a pan and cook it on the stove. Then I will put it on a plate and cut it up. Then I will share the food with my family. We can eat it! We will have dessert after like cherries, pumpkin pie, and watermelon maybe.
Elliot Lawson: I will get my turkey from Walmart and Food City. I have a big family to feed. Once you have your turkey you usually have to carve it into an oval shape. Then you put it on the cutting board and shove it into the microwave for two hours. Then you stuff some more meat in it and shut the microwave again. Take it out and cut the turkey into a lot of pieces. You put it on a plate and you are done everyone can come over and get a piece.
McKinley Qualls: I am going to go to the store at Food City. I am going to get a turkey that is real fat. I am going to go home and put it in the oven and turn the timer on. The oven will heat up. I will put the turkey in there and cook it til its done. I will take the bones out and cut all the meat off. I will cook strawberry cake and pumpkin pie to go with it. When that is done I will tell my mom that it is done and she will get all the boys to come eat. My whole family will be there and I will have to let everyone try my turkey.
Mason Miller: Since I have to cook the turkey this year I really don’t know how. If I had to guess how I guess I would hunt a turkey in the woods. Once I have the turkey I will skin it and gut it. Then I will take it home and cook it in the oven. I might have my brother and my dad help me out. I’m not sure what kind of degrees. When it is done we will take it out and set it on the table and eat!
Ryder Sharp: I think I have seen some turkeys at Kroger. I will get my turkey at Kroger. Then I will bring it home and cook it on the stove. I will get out a pan and cook it for about 5 hours. Then when it is done I will wrap it up in that silver stuff and wait on all the guests to arrive. Then I will take it and we will all eat it.
Jackson Mahaney: I am going to go get a turkey from Walmart but they didn’t have any so I went to Kroger and they had just 1 left. When I got home there were 5 people sitting but Aiden was still sleeping he will come later. I open up the turkey with a butter knife and I take all the stuffing out so the turkey can cook alone. Then I decide to put it in the oven once I put some salt on it. While its cooking I will put some chips and sauce for the 5 people to eat since the turkey takes 20 minutes. Then I probably will take the turkey out and get all the bones out. I will cut it into one big piece and give the bones to my dog. We will all get to eat one piece and enjoy Thanksgiving.
Lynkin Smith: I will get a turkey from Kroger’s and get it home. I would take the bones out and put 15 bags of salt in it. You know why I would take 15 bags of salt in it? Cause I saw this exact recipe on 5 minute craft show…so I already know exactly what to do. The salt will explode and get all over the turkey. Then I will take the turkey out and cut it up into many little pieces. I will also make some stuffing to go into it. I will also make some pumpkin pie. When it is all finally cooked I will call my family over and they will sit at the table and eat dinner.
Gavin Hutson: I will go to Walmart and buy a turkey. It used to be 19 dollars but the price went up so now it is 20. I will cook it in my moms kitchen at home because that is the only kitchen we have. In order to cook it I will use the stove and heat it up to like 10 degrees. I will season it with salt. It cooks for maybe like 9 minutes. When it is done cooking I will eat it.
Brylee Davenport: I am going to get it from Walmart for thanksgiving. I am going to put it in the car then I drive it home. When we get home we are going to cook it in our stove for 5 minutes. We will just eat the turkey us girls mommy and daddy. The end.
Pam Taylor’s class
Adalyn: I will go with mom to Wal-Mart the get a turkey. My aunt is going to cook the turkey because she has a dishwasher. We will cook the turkey for 30 minutes at 40 degrees. We will have mashed potatoes and corn on the cob. For dessert, we will have cupcakes. Most of my family will be there. When we are done eating the kids play and the adults clean-up. Happy Thanksgiving.
Alexa: Me and my family go to Wal-Mart to buy a turkey. We cook it in the oven for 3 minutes at 3 degrees. My family has mashed potatoes, lasagna, and corn. For dessert, we have pumpkin pie, and ice cream. Our dinner is at my aunt’s house. Happy Thanksgiving.
Donovan: My dad and I go the store and get a turkey. We take it home and put salt and pepper on it. It goes in the oven on high for all day. We will eat at my house. We will also have mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, and rolls. For dessert we have cheese cake. Happy Thanksgiving.
Levi: My dad and I will go to a farm and pick out a turkey. We use a sharp knife. We will wash it off and put it in the microwave for 10 minutes. My whole family will be there to eat it at home. We will also stuff the turkey with dressing. We will also have beans and corn. We will have pumpkin pie for desert. All the cousins play together. Happy Thanksgiving.
Willow: My mom, sister and I go to Wal-Mart and get a huge turkey because the whole family will be there except one. We wash the turkey in the sink. Then, we put salt and seasoning on it to make it juicy. We put it in the oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour. We will also have mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, and deviled eggs. For dessert, we will have mom’s baked cookies and a cake. Happy Thanksgiving.
Dawson: We go the woods and find a turkey to cook. We have to pull off the feathers and wash it. We will cook it in the oven at 20 degrees for 30 minutes. We will put salt and pepper on it. We will also have bananas, mashed potatoes and green beans. For dessert, we will have pumpkin pie with whipped cream. We thank the people that made the Thanksgiving food. Happy Thanksgiving.
Logan: Me and my mom go to the store and get a turkey. We take it home we add grease, pepper, salt and more seasonings. We put it in the oven at 100 degrees for 4 minutes. We will also have green peas, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie for dessert. My whole family enjoys the food. Happy Thanksgiving
Jewel: My mom goes to the store to buy a turkey. She brings it home. She puts salt and cuts it a little. It’s kind of soupy. She puts it in the oven for 5 minutes at 6 degrees. We also have mashed potatoes, green beans, very good tea and corn. For dessert, we will have ice cream. My family loves the food mom makes. Happy Thanksgiving!
Katelynn: Mom goes to Wal-Mart to get us a turkey. She cuts off the fur. Then she puts salt on it before it goes to the oven. She cooks it for 10 minutes at 20 degrees. We will have cookies, cupcakes, and eggs. My whole family comes to eat the food. Happy Thanksgiving!
Haley K.: All 5 of us go to the store to buy a turkey. We take it home and grandpa puts his homemade seasoning on it. It is really good with honey on it. We grill the turkey for 25 minutes. We will also have mashed potatoes, broccoli and cheese, green beans, and bread. For dessert, we have ice cream, jello, cupcakes, and sometimes pudding. Happy Thanksgiving!
Isaiah: We get a turkey from the store. Mom seasons the turkey. We bake it in the oven for 30 minutes at 100 degrees. We have corn, green beans, and broccoli. For dessert we will have ice cream. My family eats all the food. Happy Thanksgiving!
Terry: My mom buys us a turkey at the store. She puts spices on the turkey. Then, she puts it in the oven for 2 hours at 100 degrees. We will also have mashed potatoes, green beans, and mac and cheese. For dessert we have cake. All my family will be there. Happy Thanksgiving!
Michael: My dad is going hunting for our turkey. We will have to pluck the feathers off the turkey. Next, we wash the turkey, and season it. Mom will cook the turkey in the oven for 20 minutes at 4 degrees. We will have pumpkin pie, sausage stars, apple pie, and rolls. All my family comes to dinner. Happy Thanksgiving!
Clayton: Mom goes to the store to buy a turkey. When she gets home she takes out the legs and gives them to the dogs. We put the turkey in the oven and cook it at 50 degrees for 8 hours. We will have corn, bacon, and cake. Our whole family will be there. Happy Thanksgiving!
Erin: My mom and I go to the store to buy a turkey. Sometimes she seasons the turkey and oil. We are going to cook it in the oven at 50 degrees for 6 hours. With our turkey we have stuffing, Brussel sprouts, green beans, and mashed potatoes and gravy. For dessert, we will have pudding. Just the three of us will eat all this yummy food. Happy Thanksgiving!
Kye: My family buys a turkey at the store. Mom cooks it in the oven until it is hot. She cooked it for 15 minutes at 60 degrees. We will have drinks like Kool-aide, and mac and cheese. We usually have cake for dessert. My whole family will be there. Happy Thanksgiving!
Jacob: I am going to the woods to shoot a turkey with a rifle. After, I kill it I’m going to bring it home and put it in a big pot with a huge stick of butter. Then, I will put hot sauce on it and salt it down. I will leave it there for a while. Next, I’m going to cook it on the stove for an hour. Then, I will cut it up. I will have Thanksgiving at my house with my whole family. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!
Julie: I will buy my turkey at Kroger’s. First, I’m going to let it unthaw and then I’ll put it in the sink and wash it off. Then, I’m going to put it in the oven for 22 hours at maybe 16 degrees. I will cook mashed potatoes, corn and rolls too. I will have spinach. I will have pie. I want to have a little cotton candy and ice cream too. I will have dinner with my cousin, aunt, granny, and papa. Happy Thanksgiving!
Yaretzy: My mom and me are going to go together and the turkey at Wal-Mart. We are going to cook it in the oven at 10 degrees for 9 minutes. Then, we will wait 12 minutes for it to cool down. We will have chicken and candy too. We will give out cards to our friends that live next to me. We will have lots of friends and cousins come eat with us. Happy Thanksgiving to all of you!
Zayd: Mom and I will go get the turkey at Wal-Mart. We will get chicken too. I will cook it for an hour in the oven at 5 degrees. We are going to cook mashed potatoes and ham too. All my family will come and eat with us. We will eat at my house. Maybe I will get a new trampoline that we can play on. Hoppy Thanksgiving to you!
Hailey G.: Me and mom will go to Wal-Mart and get a big turkey. I will put it in a pot on the stove and put a lid on it. I will cook it on the stove for 10 seconds on 5 degrees. Then, I will cook bread, mashed potatoes, and caramel pie and Oreo cake. We will eat at my Nana’s house with all of my family. We will have a lot of fun. After the kids are done, they will go play. Happy Thanksgiving!
Cheyenne: I’m going to buy my turkey at the Dollar Tree. I am going to get a really big turkey. I will cook my turkey at home in the oven for four hours at medium. I will put salt on it too. I like chicken better than turkey. I’m going to have green beans and pie too. Nana and Poppa and my family will be there. We will play after we eat. Happy Thanksgiving to everybody!!
Jasmine Wood’s Class
Henry: Mom cooks the turkey. I know she boils it. She also maybe puts it in vegetable oil. It takes 50 or 60 minutes. She puts it in the oven because of course you have to. She puts oil on it. She puts seasonings. It tastes great!
Xander: We have ham and pizza for Thanksgiving. My mom makes all the food. She fills up a pot with hot water and oil. She puts a ham in it. It takes an hour. Then we get pizza. Cheese is the best.
Evvn: I did have turkey for Thanksgiving pretty much. I had turkey cut up. My other mom or other dad cooked it. I think they either cooked it in the microwave or the oven. I was really little and I don’t really remember. I love turkey. I eat it by itself and sometimes. Sometimes I eat it with macaroni.
Alex V.: My pa cooks the turkey for Thanksgiving. He defrosts it first. Then he puts it in the oven. I think he cooks it for about an hour and a half. He puts this seasoning on it that is kind of hot. He puts Saran wrap around the top and lets it cool down and then that’s it. We usually eat it with ham, mashed potatoes, and dressing.
LilyJane: My mama and my Nene cooks it. They put something on and it tastes like good stuff. Salty. They put it in the oven and cook it for 20 minutes. When it’s done we eat it with green beans and rice for lunch. Then at dinner we eat the leftovers with green beans and carrots.
Jaycee: My mom and dad cook the turkey with a little bit a salt and sugar in it. They put it in the oven. I eat with my mom and dad, brother, and my grandmother. We eat turkey with green beans and bananas.
A.J.: Sometimes mom or dad cooks it. Ham and chicken skin wrapped around it. We have corn and steak with it. They cook it in the oven. It takes 5-10 minutes.
Caden: My dad cooks the turkey. He uses a smoker. He sticks a needle in it and puts seasoning in it before he puts it in the smoker. He wraps it up in foil sometimes. I think it takes 30 minutes.
Grace: My grandma buys it at Kroger. Then she puts it on a pan, then she turns on the stove. When it’s brown, she turns it off. When it’s done, she takes it out, cuts it up and puts it on a plate. When it’s time, we eat it. It takes probably 5 to 10 minutes.
Hayley: They get the turkey from the woods by hunting. They pull the feathers off. They cut it open, they get the meat out, then they give us the feathers. They cook the turkey on the stove after they warm it in the microwave.
Allie: They put it in a pan and put it in an oven. They put pepper on it. They cook it for 6 minutes, then cut it up. They add cheese and mustard.
Amiyah: First, they get a pan and put a turkey on it. They cook it for 5 or 10 hours. They add something sweet to it.
Alanah: They put it in the oven. I don’t know for how long they cook it. After it is done, they let it cool off. They cut it up and we eat.
Dakota: They take the turkey and put it in the sink. They wash it of. Then they cook it in the oven for 10 minutes. They then put seasoning on it and slice it to eat it.
Khloe: They bake the turkey at their house in the oven. They bake it for one minute. When it is done, they cut it up and eat it.
