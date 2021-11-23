Pleasant Hill first-graders share tips for a Thanksgiving feast
Mrs. Taylor’s Class
Bryer A. - I will get my turkey from the store, and I will cook it in the kitchen for 2 minutes. I will serve salad and invite my mommy and daddy to eat with me.
Aiden A. - I will get my turkey from the woods. Then I will cook it on the grill for 10 minutes. When it is done, I will serve it with mashed potatoes, peas, and green beans. My family, aunt, and cousins will all come eat with me.
Brooklen B. - I will get my turkey from Walmart, and I will take it back to my house and cook it for 15 minutes. I will also cook mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese for sides. Then my daddy, mom, brother, both nanas, and all of my papas will come eat with me!
Kody C. - I will find my turkey at a pet store. Then, unfortunately, I will have to shoot it before cooking it in the microwave. It will have to cook for 30 minutes, while I make chicken, broccoli, and all sorts of healthy stuff to go with it. My mom, dad, and brother will get to enjoy my Thanksgiving meal!
Jaydin C. - I will get my turkey from a store. I will cook it on the stove for 9 minutes. I will make macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, and green beans, too. My brother, sisters, cousin, and baby sitter will all share my meal.
Lily D. - I will buy a turkey from Walmart. I will cook it in the oven for 10 minutes. For sides, I will make mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans. My mom, sister, dad, and brother, and my other sister will all enjoy my delicious meal.
Khloe F. - I will either get my turkey from a store or shoot one down. We will have to see. Once I get my turkey, I will cook it on the grill for a whole hour. I will also make fries, chicken nuggets, and ice cream! My mom, father, sister, brother, and grandparents will all share this meal with me.
Ethan K. - I will kill my turkey in the forest. Then I will put it in a pot in the oven for 10 seconds. I will also serve macaroni and cheese and hotdogs because those are my favorite foods. Everyone in my family will be invited to come eat with me.
Kaley M. - I will get my turkey from the store, then bring it home and cook it in a pot for 8 minutes. For a side, I will make macaroni and cheese. My sister, mom, and dad will come eat with me.
Miah M. - My turkey will come from Walmart. It will need to be cooked in the oven for five minutes before it is done. I will also make mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese. I will invite Grandma, Nana, Mom, Dad, and my cousins to come eat with me.
Aubree M. - My turkey will come from the pharmacy. I will cook it in the oven for 30 minutes. I will also make corn, bread, pies, and cakes. My mom, dad, brothers, sisters, grandma, and pa will all come eat with me.
Austin O. - I will get a turkey from the store. Then, when I bring it home, I will cook it in the oven for 26 minutes. I will make sides to go with my turkey - stuffing, mashed potatoes, and beans. All of my family will get to enjoy this Thanksgiving Dinner!
Vivienne R. - I will get my turkey from the store. I will cook it on the stove for one hour while I make bread, steam broccoli, and bake delicious pies. My family will come enjoy my Thanksgiving meal!
Zane R. - I will find a turkey outside my home with some help from my dad. Then I will go to the kitchen and cook the turkey in the oven for 100 minutes. I will make some spicy sauce to go with the turkey, and then I will serve it to my dad and grandma!
Londyn S. - My turkey will come from the store. It will only need to cook in the kitchen for a few minutes. I will also make salad and cake. I will invite my mom, dad, brother, and sister to share with me.
McKenlee S. - I will shoot my own turkey this year. Then I will bring it home and cook it in the oven for five minutes at 20 degrees - that’s very hot! With my turkey I will serve applesauce, cheese, ham, peas, my Poppy’s green beans, and lots of sauces. My whole family will enjoy my delicious turkey dinner.
Roger T. - My turkey will come from the store. I will cook it in the oven for one hour until it is done. I will also make caramel apples and stuffing to enjoy with my turkey. My sisters, mom, and dad will all share this meal with me.
Asher W. - I will get my turkey from the store, then cook it on the stove for 10 minutes. I will serve pizza and chocolate with my turkey. Then my mom and grandma will come eat with me!
Mrs. Allysa’s Class
Ivan B. - I will get my turkey from a farm store. Then I will cook it on the stove for one hour and thirty minutes. I will also cook some steak. Then my family will come eat it all with me.
Nolan B. - I will go hunting with my body-dog and catch a turkey in the woods. Then I will cook it in the oven for 14 minutes. I will make mashed potatoes and ham to go with it. My whole family will get to enjoy my Thanksgiving dinner.
Chloe B. - My turkey will come from a farm. I will cook it in the oven for 8 minutes. I will serve mashed potatoes with my turkey, and my mom, dad, and sisters will get to enjoy this dinner with me.
Aubrey B. - I will get my turkey from Gatlinburg. I will cook it on the stove for a day, and I will serve it with strawberries. Your whole family will be invited!
Malachi B. - My turkey will come from a farm. I will cook it in the oven for 30 seconds. I will have a Sonic Slush to go with it. My friends, Nolan and Asher, will share with me.
Kambry D. - I will buy a turkey from the store. Then I will cook it on the stove for three hours. I will have some gravy to go with the turkey, too. Momma and Daddy will get to share my turkey with me.
Maxwell E. - I will buy my turkey from the store. I will cook it in the oven for 10 minutes. It will only need gravy to go with it. My Mommy and Daddy will love it!
Kaylee H. - I will get my turkey from Old MacDonald’s Farm. Then it will sit in the freezer for 71,070 years. We will eat grapes and french fries. A lot of my friends at school will come to my dinner.
Alaigha J. - My turkey will come from the store. It will need to cook on the stove for one hour. I will also make some mashed potatoes. My mom and daddy will be invited to eat with me.
Jessy J. - I will go hunting for my turkey. When I catch one, I will put it in a pot and cook it for 1,000 minutes. I will also have fish. My mom will eat with me.
Isaac P. - I will buy my turkey from the store. I will cook it in the oven for seven minutes. I will have donuts, too. My dad will get to eat the turkey and donuts with me.
Joey P. - I will buy a turkey from the store. I will cook it in a pot overnight, and then I will serve it with mashed potatoes and gravy. My family will love my delicious meal.
Madisyn S. - My turkey will come from the store. I will cook it in the oven for 40 minutes and serve it with a salad. My mom and dad will be eating with me.
Presleigh S. - My turkey will come from the store. I will microwave it for 20½ minutes. I will make rices to go with my turkey. Then I will invite Mommy, Daddy, and Kambry to eat with me.
Aiden W. - My turkey will come from a farm. I will cook it in a pan for 8 minutes. I will have donuts, too. My mom and dad will eat this meal with me.
Mrs. Tara’s Class
Libby A. - I won’t be making any turkey this year because I don’t eat meat except for chicken nuggets. But if I was making a turkey, I would cook it in the oven for ten minutes and also make some pumpkin pie. My sisters, Mommy, Daddy, and the rest of my family would eat the turkey!
Lettie B. - I will get my turkey from the Dollar Store. I will cook it at home for 15 hours.. Then when it is done, I will serve it with corn and pickles. My mom, dad, and Lauryn will get to come eat with me.
Neyland B. - I would probably get my turkey from Walmart. I would need to cook it in the oven for one hour until it is done. I would add seasonings to my turkey and serve it sliced with bread. My family would love enjoying this meal with me.
Caroline C. - I will be hunting my own turkey this year. When I catch it, I will cook it in the oven for two hours. I will also have rice and hamburgers to serve to my guests. My guests will be Mrs. Tara, my mom, my dad, Carson, Cade, and me.
Lakelyn D. - I will get my turkey from a store. Then I will cook it in our fryer for 20 hours. I would fix hard boiled eggs, too. My family will get to eat my turkey and eggs with me.
Mason H. - My turkey will come from Walmart. I will take it home and put it on a grill for 10 hours, with some ham. Then I will serve my turkey and ham to my family.
Venessah L. - I will get my turkey from a store. I will cook it in the oven for 10 minutes. I will serve mashed potatoes and carrots as sides. Daddy, Mom, Lacey, and Mattie will get to share my Thanksgiving dinner.
Jace L. - I will go hunting and kill a turkey for my Thanksgiving dinner. I will take it home and grill it for 15 minutes. I will also have chicken and some other meats to go with the turkey. My Granny, Papa, and Devin’s mom and dad will come eat with me.
Angela L. - My turkey will come from Walmart. I will cook it in the oven for about 20 minutes. Green beans and broccoli will be my sides. Ben, Joe, Grandma, and Pop-Pop will be invited to share my dinner.
Zeke M. - I would get my turkey at Dollar General. Then I would cook it in the oven for about 25 seconds. I would make mashed potatoes to go with it. My neighbor and my family would come eat with me.
Lillyanna M. - I will buy my turkey from the store. Then I will microwave it for 30 minutes. I will get some ham, too. My mom, dad, and Wes will all share this delicious meal.
Nora P. - I will get my turkey from a nearby farm. Then my mom will help me fry it in our pan. It will probably take about 10 to 15 minutes. We will also make mashed potatoes and peas. Then my mom, sister, and grandmother will get to enjoy this meal with me.
Kadence P. - I will get my turkey from Walmart. Then I will microwave it for 20 minutes. I will also serve ham with my turkey. My mom and dad will eat with me.
Levi S. - I will get my turkey from town. When I get home, I will cook it in the oven for 3 hours. With my turkey, I will serve pancakes and waffles. Everyone I know will be invited to enjoy this delicious meal.
Gannon S. - I will buy a turkey from a restaurant, then put it in my oven for 3 minutes. I will also have chips to go with my turkey. I will invite my mom and dad to eat with me.
Mrs. Ariel’s Class
Callen B. - I will get my turkey from Walmart. I will cook it on the stove at 19 degrees for 10 minutes. I will serve bacon, baked beans, ice cream, and bread with my turkey. My family will come eat my turkey dinner with me.
Nevaeh B. - I will get my turkey from the store that sells all the great meats. I will cook it in the oven at 340 degrees for 2 minutes. I will also have veggies, fries, chocolate cake, and berries to go with my turkey. My mom, dad, little sister, and cousins will all enjoy my Thanksgiving meal.
Nevaeh C. - I will go get my turkey from Walmart. I will put it in the oven for 2 minutes at 70 degrees. I will serve strawberries, blueberries, and green beans with my turkey. When everything is done, my mom, my sister, my brother, and I will all sit down to eat.
Jayden C. - I will have to go hunt my turkey down. Then I will cook it in a skillet at a warm temperature for 1 hour. I will serve pizza, macaroni and cheese, biscuits and gravy, strawberry pie, and milk shakes with my turkey. My family will share with me.
Bradlee D. - I will get my turkey from Walmart. I will cook it on the stove for 6 hours at 7 degrees. Then I will serve ham, carrots, and broccoli with my turkey, and ice cream will be for dessert. My brother, mom, and dad will all eat my meal with me.
Faith D. - My turkey will come from the forest. I’ll cut it up and put it in the microwave for 30 minutes. I will serve dressing with my turkey. I will invite a friend to come eat with me.
Axel F. - I will get my turkey from Kroger. I will cook it for 2 hours in the microwave. I will serve chicken, macaroni and cheese, french fries, and ice cream with my turkey. My mom, dad, Mimi, Papa, and brother will all get to have some!
Jase G. - My turkey will come from Kroger. I will cook it on the stove for 45 minutes. Then I will serve BBQ, bread, carrots, lettuce, ice cream, and cherries with it. My Granny, Uncle Cody, Nanny, Papa, Mom, and Dad will all eat with me.
Morgan G. - My dad will shoot my turkey for me. Then I will cut it up in pieces and put it in the oven on a medium temperature for one minute. Macaroni and cheese and sweet corn will be my sides, and I will serve ice cream for dessert. My sister, mom, grandma, grandpa, and dad will all share my Thanksgiving meal with me.
Bryan K. - I am going to kill my own turkey. Then I will put it on a big tray and cook it in the oven at 24 degrees. It will need to cook for a full 24 hours. I will serve my turkey with meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, and strawberries. My mom, dad, granny, and papa will eat my Thanksgiving meal.
Victoria M. - I will get my turkey from Walmart. It will need to cook for 10 hours in the oven at 200 degrees. I will serve chicken, fries, carrots, and salad with my turkey. Then my mom, dad, aunties, brothers, and sister will all get to eat with me.
Tobias P. - My turkey will come from Walmart. I will cook it in the oven at 51 degrees for one hour and fifty seconds. I will also serve sweet potatoes, corn, carrots, and chocolate pie. My family and Mimi will enjoy my meal with me.
Abram P. - I will get my turkey from Walmart. I will put it in the oven for 69 minutes. I will have ham, broccoli, and cookies with my turkey. Then Max, Jessica, and Spencer will all eat with me.
Keeley P. - I will buy my turkey from the store. I will put it in the oven for 11 hours at 11 degrees. I will serve carrots and broccoli soup with my turkey, and chocolate pie and chocolate cupcakes will be for dessert. My family and grandma and grandpa will eat with me.
Hazlee O. - I will get my turkey from Walmart. I will put it in the oven at 2 degrees for 2 hours. I will have macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes as sides and cake and ice cream for dessert. Lola and my step-sister will share this meal with me.
Layla O. - My turkey will come from Walmart. When I get home, I will cook it on the stove for 69 minutes at 6 degrees. I will serve corn, green beans, bread, carrots, and pie with sugar and salt. My step-mom, step-dad, brothers, sisters, and cousins will all eat my Thanksgiving Dinner.
William S. - I will go hunting for my turkey, but if I don’t catch one, I will just go to the store and get it. I might cook it over a campfire or put it in the oven between 10 and 20 degrees for 30 hours. I will serve lettuce, corn on the cob, steak, cake, and ice cream with M & M’s with my turkey. My dad, mom, grandma, uncles, aunts, brothers, and sisters will all eat with me.
Autumn S. - I will get my turkey by killing it. I will preheat the stove, then cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 10 minutes. When it’s done, I will serve it with potatoes, corn bread, milk shakes, and ice cream. My mom, dad, and sisters will get to share the meal with me.
