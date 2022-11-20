Mrs. Taylor’s Class
Haylee B. — Get a turkey at a farm. Cook the turkey in the oven at 50 degrees for one minute. The turkey is done when the timer goes off. You can eat sauce with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat cake.
Kensaida B. — Get a turkey from a farm. Before you cook it, you need to bake it. Cook the turkey on the stove at 30 degrees for 30 minutes. The turkey is done when it beeps. You can eat ketchup, mustard, pepper, cheese, and BBQ sauce with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat sugar cookies, cake, cupcakes, and muffins.
Logan C. — Get a turkey at the store. Before you cook it, you need to wash it. Cook the turkey at 100 degrees in the oven for 2 hours. The turkey is done when it’s brown. You can eat pizza with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat chocolate cake.
Allyson C. — Get a turkey at a farm. Before you cook it, you need to put it in a cooker outside. Cook the turkey at 400 degrees for 3 hours. The turkey is done when the timer goes off. You can eat green beans, bread, and mashed potatoes with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat pumpkin pie and fruit.
Lynden D. — Get a turkey from a store. Before you cook it, you need to slice it. Cook the turkey in a pan at 75 degrees for 30 minutes. The turkey is done when 30 minutes is done. You can eat any sides, like applesauce, with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat Oreos.
Kolton E. — Get a turkey by shooting it in the woods. Before you cook it, you need to take the feathers off. Cook the turkey at 750 degrees for 10 hours. The turkey is done when it turns brown. You can eat it by cutting it up and eating the turkey legs. For dessert, you can eat ice cream, icees, cookies, and cupcakes.
Savannah J. — Get a turkey from Walmart. Before you cook it, you need to put seasoning on it. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 5 minutes. I don’t want it to be too burnt. The turkey is done when it’s been 5 minutes. You can eat apples, pears, and bananas with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream, Honeybuns, and carrots.
Ryder K. — Get a turkey at the store. Before you cook it, you need to heat the oven up and put it into a tray. Then cook it and surprise someone. Cook the turkey at 400 degrees for 2 hours. The turkey is done when we hear “beep, beep.” You can eat chicken, ketchup, corn, mac n cheese, and pizza with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat cake, cookies, and cupcakes.
Madasyn L. — Get a turkey from the forest since the forest is next to my house. Before you cook it, you need to cut it. Cook the turkey on my grandpa’s grill at 10 degrees for 66 hours and 6 minutes. The turkey is done when I’m done cooking it. You can eat mashed potatoes, rice, and chicken with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat donuts and ice cream.
Aeryn L. — Get a turkey from my house. Before you cook it, you need to make it taste delicious. Cook the turkey in the oven at 500 degrees until Thanksgiving. The turkey is done when people start coming to my house. You can eat macaroni with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat cookies.
Reagan M. — Get a turkey from the barn. Before you cook it, you need to wash your hands so you make sure you don’t get chemicals on you. Cook the turkey on the stove at 20 degrees for 12 minutes. The turkey is done when it starts bubbling. You can eat sauce, chicken, cheeseburgers, and corn with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
Kieran M. — Get a turkey from the woods. Before you cook it, you need to take the feathers off and put seasoning on it. Cook the turkey at 29 degrees for 15 minutes. The turkey is done when the clock says “ding!” You can eat salsa, lettuce, and broccoli with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat cake, ice cream, and milkshakes.
Payton O. — Get a turkey from the store. Before you cook it, you need to set the time. Cook the turkey in the oven at 20 degrees for 12 hours. The turkey is done when the timer is up. You can drink water with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat a cake with cinnamon rolls on it.
Jacob P. — Get a turkey from outside. Before you cook it, you need to kill it. Cook the turkey in the oven at 15 degrees for 15 minutes. The turkey is done when the bell rings. You can eat fruit, chicken nuggets, and fries with your turkey. For dessert, you can eat candy.
James S. — Get a turkey from the woods. Before you cook it, you need to put it in the oven. Cook the turkey in the oven at 40 degrees for one minute. The turkey is done when the oven beeps. You can eat salad with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream - my favorite thing in the whole wide world!
Chevy S. — Get a turkey from the school. Before you cook it, you need to bring it home. Cook the turkey on the stove at 8 degrees for 17 minutes. The turkey is done when you get finished. You can eat ham & cheese sandwiches, chicken, french fries, and cereal with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat candy.
Jensen W. — Get a turkey from school. Before you cook it, you need to disguise it. Cook the turkey at my house at 10 degrees for 12 minutes. The turkey is done when you look at it. You can eat the skin of the turkey and chicken legs. For dessert, you can eat vanilla ice cream.
Mrs. Michelle’s Class
Silas A. — Get a turkey and cut it into one piece. Before you cook it, you need to put stuff on it. Cook the turkey at 20 degrees for 2 minutes. The turkey is done when it is done. You can eat mashed potatoes and beans with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat apple pie.
Wynter B. — Get a turkey from Walmart. Before you cook it, you need to take the head off. Cook the turkey at 100 degrees for 3 hours. The turkey is done when the stove beeps. You can eat green beans with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat marshmallows.
Tessa C. — Get a turkey from the store - the yummiest turkey. Before you cook it, you need to make sure it is really juicy. Cook the turkey at 100 degrees for 5 minutes. The turkey is done when it dings. You can eat chicken, beef jerky, meat, and mashed potatoes with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat cupcakes.
Zoie E. — Get a turkey from the woods. Before you cook it, you need to take it to the house and put it in the oven. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 10 minutes. The turkey is done when the oven dings. You can eat mac n cheese, mashed potatoes, and beans with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat chicken beans.
Alexander H. — Get a turkey from the wild. Before you cook it, you need to chop its head off. Cook the turkey at 15 degrees for 2 minutes. The turkey is done when the timer goes off. You can eat mac n cheese with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat chocolate.
Harley H. — Get a turkey from a farm. Before you cook it, you need to feed it. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 1 minute. The turkey is done when it beeps. You can eat salt and pepper with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
Lilah J. — Get a turkey from the woods. Before you cook it, you need to cut it and put salt on it. Cook the turkey at 6 degrees for one hour. The turkey is done when it dings. You can eat marshmallows and sweet potatoes with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat sweet treats, but not too sweet.
Mackenzie L. — Get a turkey from the woods. Before you cook it, you need to shoot it and pull the feathers off. Cook the turkey at the middle degree for 20 minutes. The turkey is done when the time is up. You can eat mashed potatoes, sweet mashed potatoes, and green beans with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat smore cake.
Charlie L. — Get a turkey from the store. Before you cook it, you need to put flour on it and beans. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 40 minutes. The turkey is done when it dings. You can eat mashed potatoes, dressing, and mac n cheese with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream and cake.
Brody M. — Get a turkey from the turkey patch. Before you cook it, you need to cut it. Cook the turkey at 100 degrees for 100 minutes. The turkey is done when it dings. You can eat meat with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
Dallas M. — Get a turkey from the road. Before you cook it, you need to kick it. Cook the turkey at 4,000 degrees for 1,000 million minutes. The turkey is done when it has a mask. You can eat hamburgers with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat hotdogs.
Ansleigh M. — Get a turkey from the store. Before you cook it, you need to take the guts out. Cook the turkey at 500 degrees for 1 hour. The turkey is done when it’s not pink. You can eat mashed potatoes and gravy with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat pumpkin pie.
Aurora P. — Get a turkey from the store. Before you cook it, you need to put it in the oven. Cook the turkey at 45 degrees for 45 minutes. The turkey is done when it says it’s ready. You can eat seasoning with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat cake.
David P. — Get a turkey from the grocery store, like Walmart. Before you cook it, you need to put salt on it and put it in the oven. Cook the turkey at 100 degrees for 100 hours. The turkey is done when the oven beeps. You can eat BBQ with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
Cason R. — Get a turkey from the chicken coop. Before you cook it, you need to defeat it and take it home. Cook the turkey at 25 degrees for 40 seconds. The turkey is done when the timer is done. You can eat mashed potatoes and mac n cheese with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat chicken.
Ranger S. — Get a turkey from the wild. Before you cook it, you need to get all of the feathers off and the head off. Cook the turkey at 410 degrees for 10 hours. The turkey is done when it dings. You can eat mashed potatoes, mac n cheese, and broccoli cheese soup with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat pumpkin pie.
Baylee S. — Get a turkey from the store. Before you cook it, you need to cut it and put it in the oven. Cook the turkey at 7 degrees for one hour. The turkey is done when it is dark outside. You can eat mac n cheese, stuffing, and mashed potatoes with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
Kayson S. — Get a turkey from a farm. Before you cook it, you need to roast it. Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 5 minutes. The turkey is done when you check on it. You can eat roosters with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
Willow S. — Get a turkey from the store. Before you cook it, you need to heat it up. Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 10 minutes. The turkey is done when the bell rings. You can eat mashed potatoes with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat cake.
Bodhi S. — Get a turkey from the woods. Before you cook it, you need to kill it. Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 12 minutes. The turkey is done when the oven beeps. You can eat mashed potatoes and beans with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat cookies and ice cream.
Ryla T. — Get a turkey from school. Before you cook it, you need to season it. Cook the turkey at normal temperature for 10 minutes. The turkey is done when it dings. You can eat food with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
Mrs. White’s Class
Gabriella B. — Get a turkey at the supermarket. Before you cook it, you need to cut it up. Cook the turkey at 2 degrees for 4 minutes. The turkey is done when you take it out of the oven. You can have drinks, beans, and rolls with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat pumpkin pie.
Sadie B. — Get a turkey from the woods and kill it. Before you cook it, you need to use the feather spinner to remove the feathers. Cook the turkey at 50 degrees for 13 hours. The turkey is done when it is time to cut it up to munch down on. You can eat chicken, stuffing, and pineapple on the turkey. For dessert, you can eat popsicles.
Andrew D. — Get a turkey from the woods, kill it, and bring it home. Before you cook it, you need to take its head and feathers off. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 2 minutes. The turkey is done when the microwave goes “beep, beep, beep.” You can eat hot dogs, burgers, mac n cheese, and cereal with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
Adalee D. — Pick up a turkey on the road. Before you cook it, you need to eat it. Cook the turkey at 1 degree for 1 hour. The turkey is done when we eat it. You can eat food with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat yogurts.
Maxwell E. — Get a turkey from the store. Before you cook it, you need to wash it. Cook the turkey at 40 degrees for 101 minutes. The turkey is done when the timer goes off. You can eat mashed potatoes with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
London E. — Get a turkey from the store. Before you cook it, you need to cut it up. Cook the turkey at 40 degrees for 40 minutes. The turkey is done when the oven beeps. You can eat chips, ham, hotdogs, and hamburgers with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
Ethan E. — Get a turkey from the woods. Before you cook it, you need to cut it up. Cook the turkey at 300 degrees for 1 hour. The turkey is done when the oven beeps. You can eat salad, baked chicken, and gravy with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat nice cold chocolate ice cream.
Adrianna G. — Get a turkey from the shop. Before you cook it, you need to take the legs off and stuff. Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 1 hour. The turkey is done in one hour. I eat it plain. For dessert, you can eat cake.
Lileeanna H. — Get a turkey from the store. Before you cook it you need to insert it with the turkey baster. Cook the turkey at 25 degrees Farenheit for 12 to 15 minutes. The turkey is done when it is nice and crispy. You can eat meat with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
Dylan H. — Get a turkey from the woods. Before you cook it, you need to cut it to get the meat. Cook the turkey at — at least — 5,000 degrees for 20 minutes. The turkey is done when it is done. You can eat almost anything or ham with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
Timothy H. — Get a turkey at Kroger. Before you cook it, you need to take it out of the package. Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for 5 hours. The turkey is done when the alarm on the oven goes off. You can eat sweet potatoes and green bean casserole with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat pumpkin pie.
Isabella H. — Get a turkey from the dollar store. Before you cook it, you need to take it out of the wrapper. Cook the turkey at 7 degrees for 7 minutes. The turkey is done when the 7 minutes is up. You can eat chicken with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat pudding, I think. We don’t really eat dessert.
Jessy J. — Get a turkey from the store. Before you cook it, you need to take the wrapper off. Cook the turkey at 12 degrees (I think my mom cooks it at 12) for 10 minutes. The turkey is done when you cut it open and see. You can eat mashed potatoes with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat snack cakes.
Christopher L. — Get a turkey from a farm. Before you cook it, you need to season it. Cook the turkey at 50 degrees for 12 minutes. The turkey is done after 12 minutes. You can eat potatoes, gravy, and mac n cheese with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
Blake N. — Get a turkey in the forest. Before you cook it, you need to kill it. Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for one hour. The turkey is done when the stove dings. You can eat chicken and gravy with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat pumpkin pie.
Bryleigh O. — Get a turkey in a maze. Before you cook it, you need to heat it. Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 2 minutes. The turkey is done when it beeps. You can eat macaroni with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream.
Caroline P. — Get a turkey from the fields. They are normally in fields. Before you cook it, you need to cut it and put seasoning on it. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 10 minutes. The turkey is done when you get it out of the stove, or whatever you cook it in, and put it on a huge plate. You can eat little rolls, mashed potatoes, and green beans with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat probably cake. I like cake.
Carter P. — Get a turkey from Walmart. Before you cook it, you need to cut it up. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 7 minutes. You can eat corn and mashed potatoes with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat vanilla cake.
Phoenix S. — Get a turkey from the barn. Before you cook it, you need to get all the feathers off of it. Cook the turkey at 50 degrees for 8 minutes. The turkey is done when the timer goes off. You can eat mashed potatoes and mac n cheese with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat chocolate cake.
Hunter U. — Get a turkey from the woods. Before you cook it, you need to get the feathers off. Cook the turkey at 90 degrees for 10 minutes. The turkey is done when the light turns off. You can eat ham, ketchup, corn, and beans with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat ice cream and chocolate cake.
Prietta W. — Get a turkey from the farm. Before you cook it, you need to wash it. Cook a turkey at 200 degrees for 1 hour. The turkey is done when it beeps. You can eat beans and salad with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat chocolate cake.
Bentley W. — Get a turkey from a farm. Before you cook it, you need to put it in a pan. Cook the turkey at 80 degrees for 80 hours. You can tell the turkey is done by the smell and by peeking at it. You can eat vegetables with the turkey. For dessert, you can eat chocolate cake.
