Thanksgiving is full of traditions, and at the Crossville Chronicle it has become a tradition to print the turkey recipes of the first-grade classes from Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Teacher Debby Wilson started the tradition many years ago when she shared them for publication with the Chronicle. It since has become a highly-anticipated reader favorite each Thanksgiving. We present to you “how to cook a turkey” recipes from Pleasant Hill first-grade students.
Mrs. Taylor’s Class
I will get my turkey from Walmart. I will put it in my oven, but first I will put it in the freezer. I will cook it for 10 minutes. We will eat potatoes and french fries with the turkey. My family will love it!
— Allie
I will buy my turkey from Kroger. I will cook the turkey in the oven for 2 minutes and 20 seconds at 6 degrees. I will serve watermelon with my turkey. I will eat my meal with my brother.
— Tylo
I will get my turkey from Kroger. I will cook it in the oven in a skillet. I don’t know how long to cook it, but I’ll know it’s done when it’s burnt. I will eat broccoli with my turkey. My brother, mom, and dad will eat with me and love it!
— Zane
I will get my turkey from Walmart. When I get home, I’ll put it on the stove for six minutes. I’ll know it’s done when it makes the “beep” sound. I will put flowers on the table when we eat our turkey. We’ll also have pork chops. My mom will eat this delicious dinner with me!
— Brooklynn
My nana has a turkey and she will share it with us. I’m going to put it on the stove for 12 minutes, and inside the stove is on fire and the turkey will get hot. When it comes out we will get to eat it. And we will also have chicken wings, and we’re going to eat chicken legs, too. And that’s about all.
— Jase C.
Me and my mom and dad are going to look outside for a turkey, and we’re going to shoot it. We will put it in the oven. It will be done in an hour and forty minutes. When it’s done, we will cut it up and eat it with some green beans and some chips. It will be delicious!
— Sonny
First, I will get my turkey from Kroger. Then I will put it in the oven for 30 minutes. I’ll know it’s done when I’ve counted to 100. I will also cook ham to eat with the turkey. My cousins will eat it with me.
— Lacey
I will buy my turkey from Kroger. I’ll put it in the oven for ten minutes and five seconds at six degrees. I’ll know it’s done when the oven beeps. I’ll put salt and pepper on it, and eat it with watermelon. It’s going to be so yummy!
— Jase H.
I will probably find a turkey at the grocery store. It’s Food City. When I get home, my dad is going to cook the turkey. I don’t know how to cook a turkey, and I would probably burn my hands because I’m not good at cooking. Dad will probably cook the turkey on the stove for ten seconds. I might try the green beans that my dad cooks, too.
— Mack
I will get my turkey at Walmart. I will cook it on Nana’s stove. It will cook for five hours. We will have deer meat, too. It will taste good!
— Chevy
My dad is going to take me turkey hunting, and that’s how I’ll get my Thanksgiving turkey. Then I’ll cook my turkey over the fire and add lots of seasoning. I will cook the turkey for six minutes, and then it will be done. With the turkey, I will also serve chicken nuggets and pizza! My family will eat this awesome dinner with me!
— Owen
I’ll get my turkey from Dollar Tree. I’ll cook it in a pan on the stove for five hours. I’ll make some green beans to go with it. My brother will eat with me.
— Braelin
I will buy my turkey from the Dollar General. I’ll cook the turkey on the stove for six minutes. I’ll know it’s done when it beeps. I’ll fix french fries and mashed potatoes to go with the turkey. My family will eat this yummy meal with me!
— Aleigh
My daddy is going to kill the turkey. I will cook the turkey in the microwave for six minutes. My dad will tell me when it is done. I will serve chicken to go with the turkey. All of my family will eat with me.
— Jonathan
You can get a turkey from Walmart. Then I will cook it in the microwave, but I’m not sure if it will actually fit in there because Walmart sells big ones. I’ll cook it for ten minutes. It will do a beep, and then it will be done. I’ll get some Little Caesars pizza, too, because that’s my favorite kind of pizza. My whole entire family, and my brother who moved, and even his friend will come eat with me!
— Bella
Mrs. Kiri’s Class
I would get the turkey from an egg. Then put everything in the world on it. Put it in the oven. Cook it for 20 or 50 hours. I would eat stuffing with it and eat it with my whole family.
— Charley
I would get my turkey from the middle of the woods. Drive in the middle of a big field. Cook it on the stove for 1 minute then toast it up then put butter on top then get chicken with it. Then, you’re done. Did you forget to put plates? Put the turkey on a plate. I will eat it with my mom, dad, sister and brothers.
— Wyatt
Get the turkey from Walmart. Put oil on it and wait for 10 hours. When that’s done, come back, flip it over, and put oil on it. Wait 10 minutes. Then, cut the turkey and take the bones out to make it look like bologna. Eat salt with it. I’ll eat it with Elycia.
— Abigail
I will get my turkey from Walmart. Cook it in the New Wave for a few days. I will eat green beans and biscuits with it, and my mom, dad, and my two sisters, Rosalie and Robin, will eat with me.
— Logan N.
Get your turkey from a chicken. Put it in the oven for 4 minutes. I’ll eat fries and chicken nuggets with it and eat it with my whole family.
— Karlei
I would get a turkey from nowhere. I will cook it over a campfire for 100 minutes. I’m going to use sticks to eat it and eat with another turkey. Yes, the turkey will eat turkey.
— Logan K.
I would get my turkey from a store. Then, cook it for 6 minutes in the oven. Then, put salt and pepper on it. I don’t really like turkey, so I would eat cupcakes with my cousin, Hazel.
— Bella
I will get my turkey from Florida and put it on a stick and cook it over a fire like a marshmallow for 2,000 years. I will eat mashed potatoes. Actually, just potatoes. I will eat it with my whole family and Mrs. Kiri.
— Brett
Cook the turkey in the microwave or oven. Take the bones out of it, then you can eat it.
— Thomas
I’ll get my turkey from the store and cook it in the oven for 10 minutes. I’ll eat a salad with it cause that’s how you’re supposed to make a turkey. I’ll eat it with Mrs. Kiri.
— Joshua
I would go to Aunt Ashley’s house because she will have a turkey. I will ask her, “Can I get a piece of that turkey?” I would put it in the oven and cook it for 10 minutes. I would eat potatoes and cooked pig and eat it with Mrs. Kiri, Zoe, my cousin, and my little cousin, Evan.
— Elycia
I will get the turkey from the woods and cook it on a pan on the stove for 5 minutes. I will eat it with bread and mashed potatoes. I will eat with my friends and my whole family.
— Cody
I’d get my turkey from the forest. I will cook it on the stove for 5 minutes and eat it with my family.
— Case
I will get the turkey from the turkey shop. I will cook it on the stove for 20 minutes. I will eat bread and barbecue with it. My mom will eat with me.
— Levi
I will shoot the turkey. To cook it, ask your mom to put it in the oven because kids can’t play with the oven because they can burn themselves. Cook it for 20 minutes so you don’t burn it. I will eat anything I can find in the cabinet with it. My mom and anyone at my home will eat with us.
— Johnny
I will get it from the store. Put it in the oven for 6 minutes. I will eat mashed potatoes and chicken and macaroni with it. My mom, dad, cousins, and everyone I know will eat with me.
— Kyleigh
I will get the turkey from the Dollar Store. Cook it over the oven for 5 minutes. I will eat pizza with it. I will eat it with my mom, dad, grandpa, and granny.
— Emily
I will get the turkey from the woods. I will cook it in the oven for 35 minutes and eat it with silverware. I will eat with my mom, dad, brother, and sister.
— Landon
Mrs. Tara’s Class
I will get the turkey from Walmart. Then I will cook it on the stove for 1 hour. I will also cook macaroni and pumpkin pie! My family will be there to eat with me.
— Harley
The turkey is already at my house, so I won’t have to go get one. I’ll cook it on the stove for 3 hours, and I’ll also cook greens and potatoes. My mom and dad will eat with me.
— Landon
I am going to make my own turkey, and then put it in the oven for 20 minutes. I will also cook mac ‘n cheese. My mom, dad, cousin, and JR will eat with me.
— Brady
I will buy the turkey from Walmart. Then I will cook it in the oven for 10-20 seconds. I will put some yummy seasoning on the turkey, too. I will make mashed potatoes for a side. My family will eat this yummy food with me.
— Braelynn
I will find my turkey at the Turkey Store. When I get home, I will put the turkey in a frying pan and fry it for 9 hours. I will make peas and chicken to go with the turkey. I will eat it all with my classmates.
— Brystol
I will find out where to get the turkey by searching on Google Chrome. When I get the turkey, I will grill it outside for 80 seconds. For sides, I’ll have bread, corn, and mac ‘n cheese. My family will be there to eat with me.
— Izayah
I’m going to try to kill a turkey for Thanksgiving, but I’ll be able to get one from Walmart if I need to. I will cook it on the stove for 14 minutes. The sides will be mashed taters and green beans. I will have lots of family to eat with. My cousins, Poppy, mom, Pam, and dad will eat with me.
— Tucker
My turkey will come from the Amazon warehouse. I will cook it in the stove for 22 minutes and 45 seconds, so it doesn’t burn like a cupcake. I will make lots of sides, like mashed potatoes, scrambled eggs, cranberry sauce, cookies, french fries, and corn. I will share this delicious meal with my 22 girlfriends.
— Layne
I will get the turkey from Walmart and cook it in the oven for one hour. I will make chicken and eggs to go with the turkey. My family will come eat with me.
— Sylus
My turkey will come from Walmart. I will cook it on the stove for one hour. I will also make ham and chicken. My mimi, brother, sister, mom, and dad will all eat with me.
— Kingston
I will find my turkey at Lowes. Then I will grill it for ten hours. I will make rice and jerky, too. My mommy, daddy, and Eli will eat with me.
— Caleb
I will get my turkey from Walmart. I will heat it for one minute, and make some corn, too. Then my family will eat with me.
— Abbi
I will buy a turkey from Walmart. Then I will cook it in the oven for one minute. For dessert, we will have cookies. Mrs. Tara is going to eat with me!
— Thaly
My turkey will come from Walmart. I will chop it all up, and it will probably take about 12 minutes. When I’m done chopping, I will make turkey sandwiches. My mom and dad will eat them!
— Joseph
I’m going to get my turkey from Costco because it’s cheap. I will cook my turkey in the oven for 60 seconds. We will have green beans as a side. My whole family will eat with me.
— Daelynn
I will get a turkey from Walmart, then cook it on the stove for 18 minutes. While it is cooking, I will make macaroni, mashed and fried potatoes, and chicken nuggets. My mom and dad and cousins will eat with me. My schoolmates and teacher can come eat, too, if they can find my house!
— Larsen
