Pack up your rod and reel for the 2023 Kids Fishing Derby, set Saturday at Meadow Park Lake. This free event is open to kids ages 4-16. Bring your own equipment, but enjoy a free hot dog lunch and get a free T-shirt. Registration is available online at www.crossvilleleisureservices.com or in person on June 10 from 7-8 a.m. Fishing begins at 8 a.m. with weigh-in at 10 a.m. Prizes presented at 11 a.m. For more information, call 788-2034.