It is interesting to know that at the time Tennessee became the 16th state to join the Union in 1796, the Constitution of the United States was almost 10 years old, and when Cumberland County was formed, it was going on 70 years old.
The Constitution was signed Sept. 17, 1787—233 years ago. That makes it the oldest constitution of any government in the world.
It’s also the shortest-written constitution with about 4,442. Actually 4,440 words seems pretty long when you think about its being written and agreed to in only four months by 39 headstrong, opinionated men from states ranging as far away as Massachusetts and New Hampshire all the way down to South Carolina and Georgia!
George Washington later wrote to the Marquis de Lafayette that the Constitution appeared to be “…a little short of a miracle.” John Adams referred to it as “the greatest single effort of national deliberation that the world has ever seen.”
Indeed! Thirty-nine men writing a document in four months to organize and establish a country’s government that will last at least 233 years? That’s incredible! Do you think that could be done today? Probably not. Not without drastically changing our culture. We’d have to be more civil, tolerant, visionary and compromising than we are to each other today.
However, one compelling motive for these men to get something constructive done quickly in 1787 was — desperation. Only a few years after the Revolutionary War, the country that so many patriots had fought and died for was in turmoil. The country’s first Constitution, the Articles of Confederation, were not working and the country was about to collapse. The Confederation was coming apart.
The Articles gave Congress the power to make rules and request funds from the states, but it couldn’t force the states to follow the rules or contribute any funds. Neither did Congress have the authority to regulate commerce or print money. There was no such thing as “law and order.” Rules? Yes. Order? No
The states were not cooperating and were arguing with each other about territory, war pensions, taxation, and trade. Farmers were being thrown in debtor’s prisons because they couldn’t get economic relief for their failing farms.
All of these conditions led to Shay’s Rebellion in western Massachusetts in 1786, the first major armed rebellion in the post-Revolutionary United States. Aggravating the situation, rebellions like Shay’s sprang up in other nearby states. These rebellions were significant because they demonstrated the weaknesses of the federal government under the Articles of Confederation. The young country was being torn apart.
James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and George Washington were all concerned. Finally, Alexander Hamilton convinced Congress to organize a Convention of State Delegates to work on revising the Articles of Confederation. The Constitutional Convention assembled in Philadelphia in May of 1787. The rest is history, so to speak.
The original Constitution contains a preamble and seven articles that describe the way the government is structured and how it operates. The first three articles establish the three branches of government and their powers: Legislative, Executive, and Judicial. It also included a system of checks and balances intended to prevent any one of these separate powers from becoming dominant.
Articles four through seven describe the relationship of the states to each other and to the Federal Government, establish the Constitution as the supreme law of the land, and define the amendment and ratification process.
Which brings up the question, “If at any time ‘the people’ feel that any one of the branches of government is ‘overstepping its bounds and growing too big or dominant,’ how can they try to amend the Constitution to ‘correct the problem?’” One way is through their representatives in Congress. Have the amendment approved by a 2/3 vote of both houses of Congress and ratified by ¾ of the states. That’s how amendments have been added in the past. But, sometimes Congress is slow to act, especially if the proposed amendment is not in their personal best interest. Like Term Limits for Congress, for example.
So, is there any other way the people can try to amend the Constitution? You bet! By a Proposal by 2/3 of the State Legislatures or by convening a Convention of States just like was done in the beginning when the original Constitution was written and ratified. Those processes have never been used, however. Something to think about — it’s really ingenious, not one way but multiple ways to amend the Constitution!
Now, let’s have a little fun with a short Quiz on the Constitution and see if you’re smarter than a fourth grader. It may also give you a chance to learn a few facts you don’t already know.
1. How often does the word “democracy” appear in the Constitution? It doesn’t.
2. Are there any misspellings in the Constitution? Yes.
3. Which word? Pennsylvania.
4. How is it spelled? One “N” is left out.
5. What term is used for ethnic minorities in the Constitution? Others.
6. Where does the word “sex” appear? 19th Amendment about women’s suffrage (right to vote).
7. Which two Amendments cancel each other out? 18th and 21st.
8. What do they deal with? Prohibition and Repeal.
9. How many words in the original Constitution? About 4440.
10. Where can you see the Constitution today? National Archives.
11. Originally, how many states had to ratify the Constitution before it became the law of the land? Nine.
12. What did the Constitution say about slavery? Nothing.
13. Is there a memorial honoring the Constitution? Yes, Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Hall, Washington, DC.
14. What was the first national holiday set aside to commemorate the Constitution? Thanksgiving Day.
15. When was it established? November 29, 1789.
16. By whom? President George Washington.
17.When and by whom was Constitution Week officially declared? 1956 by President Eisenhower.
18. Which organization proposed the observance of Constitution Week? The DAR.
19. Which Amendment gives the American citizens the power to rule? None. Where is the Statement found? In the Preamble
20. Can you recite the Preamble to the Constitution? “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
