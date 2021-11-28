Cumberland Children’s Center-House of Hope is a local nonprofit child advocacy center for children removed from their homes due to drug endangerment and abuse. As a safe haven, the house provides a home-like setting for children removed from their parents, and a calm environment for supervised visits for children and parents. The organization also provides programs for grandparents or other relatives raising children. On a weekly basis the facility is utilized for forensic interviews after a child has disclosed abuse, most often of a physical or sexual nature. Assistance is provided to Cumberland County departments and functions, such as the law enforcement, and Department of Children Services. Families and children are helped throughout the year when local or state services are unable to provide a specific service. The House of Hope receives no government funding, but operates with the support of the community, generous donors and organizations and income provided by the Threads of Hope Thrift Store.
One of the organizations larger programs is the House of Hope Angel Tree Network. Children and families are screened and referred for inclusion by the Department of Children’s Services and other service organizations. In 2020 during the pandemic, many obstacles to the program were presented; however, because of the generosity of our donors we were able to purchase items of clothing throughout the year to take advantage of sales. Our sponsors shopped for wish list items which were then delivered to a central processing location. The normal gathering of volunteers to wrap the gifts to be distributed for the children unfortunately did not occur. Instead, individuals and small groups worked at home or other locations to wrap Christmas gifts for the 612 children served, an increase of one hundred from the prior year.
The Angel Tree program is currently preparing for Christmas 2021. It is anticipated the number of children to be served will increase again this year, so the need for sponsors will also increase. Individuals, organizations, or businesses interested in sponsoring a child, assisting with processing, or spending a few hours wrapping gifts, are encouraged to contact the House of Hope at 931-707-2273 or visit us at Facebook.com/House-of-Hope for more information.
Last year, House of Hope was the recipient of appreciated gifts and donations from several individuals, businesses, churches, and organizations not only to meet the needs for Christmas, but also provided other monetary and in-kind support for families and children throughout the year and has supported other specific programs and services provided by House of Hope.
For several years, the increased need and difficulty in scheduling confidential services, such as forensic interviews, removals and supervised visits, and other public programs at the House of Hope, made it apparent that another building was needed. Such a building has been acquired that not only meets the needs for current programs, such as the Angel Tree processing and the Choices classes for teens, it also provides much needed storage for the Threads of Hope Thrift Store. The utilization of this building will also enhance the lives of Cumberland County children and families as the space is now available to expand or create innovative programs as the need is identified.
Currently the Cumberland Prevention Coalition (formerly Cumberland County Rising Anti-Drug Coalition) provides a daily presence by occupying office space and maintaining utilities in the building. The coalition’s mission is to ”unite the diverse elements of Cumberland County in a holistic effort to empower individuals, strengthen families, equip institutions, and impact communities to slow down or eliminate substance abuse.” Since 85% of child abuse cases in the Upper Cumberland area result from parental drug abuse, this collaboration is a natural fit to work to prevent both drug abuse and child abuse.
Volunteers are vital to our being able to provide the services and we welcome new volunteers at any time. Reasons often given for volunteering are a desire to make a positive impact in the lives of children and in the community, to give purpose to their lives, and to make new friends and human connections. Volunteer opportunities at the House of Hope and at Threads of Hope Thrift Store include working in many areas from clerical or office work to hands-on work in a variety of areas at both locations and scheduling is flexible.
The House of Hope and Threads of Hope Thrift Store remain in their current locations. Acquiring the new facility has provided a ray of hope when it was needed and is a sign of wonderful things to come. We are rolling up our sleeves and are ready to begin the next chapter of the House of Hope. For more information about the House of Hope, its services, and opportunities to donate or volunteer, please visit www.houseofhopetn.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.