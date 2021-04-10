April 18-24 is National Volunteer Week, and organizations across the country are celebrating their service, the gifts of time and talent that individuals selflessly give to help others, especially in this time of increased need in our communities. This commitment is especially valuable and heartfelt in hospice — and hospice is thriving in this community thanks to its volunteers.
At Hospice of Cumberland County, trained volunteers are giving selflessly to help people impacted by a serious or life-threatening illness live as fully as possible. The following is just a few ways we utilize volunteers in our agency. We are governed by an all-volunteer board of directors and supported through fundraisers by two volunteer auxiliaries (Lake Tansi Auxiliary and Cumberland House Auxiliary). We have direct support volunteers who provide companionship to patients while giving their caregivers a much needed break. Hosts and hostesses ensure patients and visitors are greeted and feel welcomed at Cumberland House. Administrative volunteers in our office ensure everything runs smoothly behind the scenes. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service.
During National Volunteer Week, we honor and celebrate those caring individuals that do so much for so many — particularly those hospice volunteers that accompany people during life’s final journey. Volunteers are a part of this special care that brings compassion and dignity to patients and their families.
Whether a volunteer is serving at the bedside, in the office, educating others, or raising awareness, they are the heart of hospice. To that we say THANK YOU!
Valuable is the work you do…
Valuable is the work you do.
Outstanding is how you always come through.
Loyal, sincere and full of good cheer,
Untiring in your efforts throughout the year…
Notable are the contributions you make.
Trustworthy in every project you take.
Eager to reach you’re every goal.
Effective in the way [you] fulfill your role.
Ready with a smile like a shining star,
Special and wonderful-that’s what you are.
—Author Unknown
If you are looking for a way to give back to the community and make a difference, come join our team! We are accepting applicants for all volunteer opportunities, but have some specific needs as well. One of the most crucial needs at the moment is for caring individuals at Cumberland House. Cumberland House volunteers greet visitors and direct them to their loved one’s room, answer the phone, visit with patients, and ensure family members are comfortable. We also have a couple of openings for administrative volunteers to work in our main office. Administrative volunteers commit to one four-hour shift a week. Duties include answering the phone with a compassionate voice, directing calls, greeting visitors, and receiving donations. If direct patient care is not something you are interested in, we have a need for someone to help out with some basic maintenance and general upkeep of our buildings and flower beds.
In honor of National Volunteer Week take some time to consider if volunteering with us is right for you. For more information or to join our team, give me, Kendra Taylor, volunteer coordinator, a call at 931-484-4748. I look forward to hearing from you soon!
You can learn more about hospice by contacting Hospice of Cumberland County at 931-484-4748 or visiting our website at www.cumberlandhospice.com.
