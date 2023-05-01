Hospice of Cumberland County has recently welcomed new members to its board of directors. Pictured are, front row, from left, Sherry Koch, Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary; Ginny Dyer, executive director; Genelle Thomas; Heather Mullinix, secretary; Rachel McKeel-Abrahamson, Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary; and Wayne Schobel, vice president; and back row, Art Gernt; Jim Oswald, president of the board; Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster; Margie Hicks; and Nathan Clouse. Kathy Vanlandingham, treasurer, was not present. Hospice of Cumberland County provides hospice services to residents of Cumberland County and surrounding areas, including 24-hour, inpatient care at Cumberland House. To learn more about the nonprofit hospice provider, visit cumberlandhospice.org.
Hospice names Board of Directors
