The Annual Hospice Auxiliary Holiday Ball has been cancelled due to the higher cost of hosting this fundraising event for Cumberland House.
Holiday Ball Co-Chairs Sherry Koch and Pam Edwards are saddened to make this announcement for our fundraising efforts for Hospice of Cumberland County.
If you would like to make a donation to help our Hospice fundraising, please mail it to Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary, P.O. Box 1943, Crossville, TN 38558 and note Holiday Ball in the memo line.
All funds raised by our auxiliary are used to support Cumberland House, our unique, six bed Hospice residential facility in Crossville which provides comfort and care for the terminally ill as they spend their final days with dignity surrounded by family and friends.
Cumberland House also provides respite care for loved ones of patients receiving Hospice home care. Donations will be graciously appreciated and a tax receipt will be sent for your records.
