Chef Earl Rigg, a man who has excelled in culinary school and has plenty of experience in restaurants and fine dining, is looking to give back to the community with his recently opened Hosanna Cooking School, where he hosts several free cooking classes for children in the Cumberland County area.
The school is about “feeding the body, mind and spirit,” according to Rigg’s website.
At the latest class held July 6, Rigg taught a group of six how to prepare chicken and dumplings, as well as how to serve food and set a table in a restaurant setting.
“God has given me a wonderful gift, and now I want to share it with others, especially kids,” Rigg said of his decision to open the school.
During the four-hour class, Rigg taught his students the proper way to handle a knife, cutting vegetables including onions, carrots, celery and bell peppers to add to the dish. The students were also instructed on how to make dough for the dumplings, de-bone the boiled chicken and to serve the food to a table.
Rigg said he is thankful to Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church, as they have been allowing him to use their kitchen to conduct his lessons.
Hosanna Cooking School is operated on donations from supporters. Donations to support the cooking school through GoFundMe can be accessed gofundme.com/f/hosanna-cooking-school.
In August, Rigg will be holding two classes to teach children to make Italian bread by hand, scheduled Aug. 10 and 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. As the school year begins, Rigg will schedule his classes on Saturdays. His first Saturday class will be held Aug. 26, where the students will learn “Bread-making 101.”
Those who are interested in RSVP-ing to have a student join a class can do so on Rigg’s website, hosannacookingschool.com. Information about future classes, as well as personal recipes, are also available on the site. For more information, Rigg can be contacted by email at hosannacookingschool@yahoo.com or by phone at 520-234-4615.
