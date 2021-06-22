The Hoppers have lived up to their name for over 60 years by hopping around the globe to perform their gospel music. They’ve sung at presidential religious inauguration ceremonies, Carnegie Hall and other venues throughout the United States, Israel, Europe and Africa.
Next month, they’ll add to their travel resume’ by performing at the Palace Theatre.
The family group will perform Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m., at the historic theatre on Main Street. Tickets start at $39.
Known as America’s Favorite Family of Gospel Music, they are favorites on the Gaither Homecoming videos and tours, and their recordings frequently land at the top of the BILLBOARD sales charts and The Singing News radio charts.
The current lineup includes husband and wife Claude and Connie, their sons Dean and Mike, and Dean’s wife, Kim, who comes from a music family, The Greenes, and is known for her exciting style and soprano vocals.
The group was formed in 1957 in the farm town of Madison, N.C., and has grown continuously for decades while touching countless lives around the world.
Connie is a cancer survivor who has been honored with the prestigious Marvin Norcross Award has been inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame. For ticket information, call 931-484-6133 or go to palacetheatre-crossville.com!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.