Hooie Dental is pleased to announce that their annual Free Dental Day will take place Dec. 4, 2020.
“We have been doing this for over 20 years, but this year it seems especially important given the difficulties that COVID-19 has thrown at people from all walks of life. We are proud to offer services to anyone who needs them” said Dr. Donald Hooie, dentist and owner at Hooie Dental.
The office wants to make sure the public knows that their team is going above and beyond CDC guidelines in keeping the office safe for all patients being treated. There will be an onsite health screening for each person before entry, but do not attend this event if you have any symptoms, have tested positive or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19.
“We want you to rest assured that our office is one of the safest places you will visit. We have always taken cleanliness, health and sterilization very seriously, but since COVID-19 we have dedicated even more time and resources to making the office a safe place for everyone.”
On Friday, December 4 the Hooie Dental team will be offering dental cleanings, extractions and fillings on a first-come, first-serve basis. The office will start to meet patients and set up a plan for their care that day, including an estimated time for service, beginning at 8 a.m. Please follow social distancing rules when you arrive at the office in order to keep everyone safe.
If you have any questions, call the office at 931- 456-1950.
Dr. Hooie asks that if you are reading this, you spread the word.
“We ask that you share the information about our free dental day with someone you know who might have a need. Maybe someone in your family, someone you work with or your neighbor — this day is meant to make our community healthier and happier.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.