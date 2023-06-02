*IMG_9998.JPG

Salli Lemke said, “It’s my mother. It brings tears to my eyes,” when the butterfly she released in her mother’s honor clung to her heart and stayed right with her.

Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary invites the community to the annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release on Saturday, June 10.

The program begins at 9 a.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse gazebo and lawn. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair.

The Celebration of Life Butterfly Release is an uplifting, joyful experience remembering lost loved ones, as well as those folks wish to honor.

It includes a reading of the names of those celebrated or honored, a butterfly blessing, commemorative readings, special music and the release of the butterflies.

The donation is $25 for one name to be memorialized or $100 for five names.

Those wishing to participate are encouraged to reserve their butterflies as soon as possible; butterflies must be ordered by May 20 from the butterfly farm. 

To order, print a list of names and mail a check to Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary, P.O. Box 1943, Crossville, TN 38558-1943.

Proceeds from the event will assist the nonprofit Hospice of Cumberland County in providing quality end-of-life care and grief support for individuals and their families in the community.

