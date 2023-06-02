Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary invites the community to the annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release on Saturday, June 10.
The program begins at 9 a.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse gazebo and lawn. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair.
The Celebration of Life Butterfly Release is an uplifting, joyful experience remembering lost loved ones, as well as those folks wish to honor.
It includes a reading of the names of those celebrated or honored, a butterfly blessing, commemorative readings, special music and the release of the butterflies.
The donation is $25 for one name to be memorialized or $100 for five names.
Those wishing to participate are encouraged to reserve their butterflies as soon as possible; butterflies must be ordered by May 20 from the butterfly farm.
To order, print a list of names and mail a check to Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary, P.O. Box 1943, Crossville, TN 38558-1943.
Proceeds from the event will assist the nonprofit Hospice of Cumberland County in providing quality end-of-life care and grief support for individuals and their families in the community.
