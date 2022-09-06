The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association hikes together every Wednesday and two Saturdays each month. For up-to-date information, visit tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter. Contact the hike coordinator, Deb, at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or by text or call to 931-267-2243.
Most hikes will include long and short hike options. Please note any special information about the trail, such as creek crossings or difficulty.
Always pack water, snacks and lunch. Don’t forget your tick and bug spray and sunscreen.
Wednesday, Sept. 7: Big South Fork — Honey Creek, Oneida, TN. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland. This is one of the best hikes the chapter does, featuring waterfalls, rock houses and gorge overlooks. Short hike is 3.5 miles, half the loop exiting the trail at the overlook. Long hike is 6 miles, rated difficult due to rock scrambles, stream crossings and steep slopes. A portion of the hike is in a creek bed. Bring water shoes and extra socks. A portion of the creek bed is slippery and must be hiked with extreme care. The group leaves from Crossville Cracker Barrel, 23 Executive Dr., at 7:30 a.m. Park in the rear lot. Carpool cost is $6.
Thursday, Sept. 8: Fall Picnic at Meadow Park Lake, 5-7 p.m. Joint event with Upper Cumberland. Bring your own meat to grill, plate, utensils, beverage and side dish to share. Charcoal will be provided. Short meeting to follow.
Saturday, Sept. 10: Cumberland Trail — Eagle Bluff to Tank Springs Section, LaFollette, TN. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Short Hike: 5 moderate, sometimes difficult, miles in/out. Long hike: approximately 7 thru miles (car shuttle from Tank Springs to Eagle Bluff required), rated moderate to difficult as there are uphill and downhill grades with some rock scrambling and narrow rock ledges that have to be traversed. The trail is near Cove Lake State Park in Caryville and follows the ridge of the Cumberland Mountains up to the trailhead at Tank Springs near LaFollette. The trail includes large rock walls, sandstone cliffs, a stone arch window, and overlooks of the Powell River Valley. Depart 7:15 a.m. from the southwest parking lot at Landers Crossroads (former Crossville Outlet Center), 228 Interstate Dr, Crossville, TN. Carpool gas cost is $8. Bring lunch, plenty of water and a good pair of hiking shoes or boots.
Wednesday, Sept. 14: Cumberland Trail — Arch Mountain Section. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Wear water shoes and bring boots. The hike includes a ford at Smoky Creek then an easy walk to the next creek crossing. Put your boots on then it’s on to a reclaimed strip mine. At 2 miles is a cascade and another stream crossing. At 2.9 miles is an orange-colored stream with a bridge. At 3.7 miles is another cascade 25 yards off the trail where the group will turn around. Long Hike: 7-8 miles, difficult, in/out on a section of the Cumberland Trail. Short Hike: 5 miles or less, difficult, out and back. Depart 7:30 am CDST from the SW parking lot at the Outlet Mall, Interstate Dr, Crossville, TN. Carpool gas cost is $7.
Wednesday, Sept. 21: Big South Fork — Twin Arches Loop, Jamestown, TN. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Short hike: 4.6-mile moderate to strenuous (stairs) loop to the Arches and back. Long hike: 6-mile moderately strenuous loop hike due to the flights of stairs and the continual climb from Charit Creek. The Twin Arches are the largest arches in Big South Fork and quite possibly in the Eastern United States. The South Arch is the highest at 100 feet. The group will descend past Charit Creek Lodge to Jake’s Place, the remains of a mid-1800’s house and farm. After Jake’s, hikers pass through several huge rock houses along the base of the cliffs as they wind their way back to the cars. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot, 23 Executive Dr. Gas cost $7.
Saturday, Sept. 24: South Cumberland State Park, Foster Falls thru hike on the Fiery Gizzard, Tracy City, TN. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Long Hike: 14 miles, strenuous with lots of rock hopping. Start from the Foster Falls parking lot on the Fiery Gizzard trail passing Foster Falls through Laurel Gorge to Stephens Falls, Ravens Point ending at the Fiery Gizzard parking lot. Short Hike: 5-mile moderate loop splitting off from the thru hikers descending down the climbers trail leading back to the base of Foster Falls then ascending up the bluff and back to the parking lot . Depart 7:15 a.m. from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St. Carpool cost is $8.
Wednesday, Sept. 28: Pickett State Park, Jamestown, TN. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Ranger Martin will lead the group mostly off trail to explore Pogue Creek Canyon. Long Hike: Estimated to be 6 miles or less, moderate to strenuous, off trail. Short Hike: 5 miles, moderate in/out on the Pogue Creek trail to Kill Deer Arch and back. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the Crossville Cracker Barrel rear lot, 23 Executive Dr. Carpool cost is $6.
