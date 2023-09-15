The Cumberland Homesteads Tower Association is honored to host the 20th Annual Homesteads Apple Festival.
This important fundraising community event will be held on the grounds of the Homesteads Tower Museum (96 Hwy. 68) Sept. 23 and 24.
The event will feature more than 200 unique vendors. Enjoy marveling at the unique arts and crafts creations, vintage items, and more throughout the festival grounds.
New this year are tethered hot air balloon rides, offered Saturday, 7-9 a.m. only. Rides are offered for a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network. There will also be an exotic animal encounter and axe throwing.
And there will be lots of food, with apples, apple cider and all kinds of apple treats.
The Apple Festival Pageant will be held Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-noon on the main stage. With the queens crowned, the stage will be turned over to the music entertainment. Connor Lorre, an Elvis, Neil Diamond and Frank Sinatra impersonator, will perform from 1-2:15 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Cumberland Swing Experience.
Sunday, the Apple Festival Queens will be presented at noon. The Baker Family will perform gospel and bluegrass from 1-2:15 p.m., followed by The Trilogy with a variety of music from 2:30-3:45 p.m.
The $5 entrance fee gets you access to the festival all weekend. Kids 10 and under are free. Parking is free and available behind Homestead Elementary (from the Hwy. 127 side) and in the large field across from the tower. Blue Life Security will be directing traffic.
Pets are allowed if they are leashed.
Festival hours are Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
