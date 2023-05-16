On May 5 and 6, the Cumberland County Playhouse Triple Threat education program students performed in its “Homegrown” recital, displaying all their talents and passions. “Homegrown” hinged on the theme of state and town pride, performing to Tennessee musical recording artists and championing the populace of Tennessee treasures.
Jensen Crain-Foster was, in fact, “homegrown” at the Playhouse, practically having been raised there from the age of 2.
“It was the best,” she said. “So much of what I know is from here.”
At that time, there was no Triple Threat education program. What began with ballet classes for ages three and up evolved into the Triple Threat education program, offering more types and disciplines throughout the years.
“It’s grown tremendously,” she added.
Because she would turn three in November, she was allowed into the ballet class, the youngest student in the program’s history.
Her first Playhouse memory was of when she was three years old in her first recital.
“My teacher, at the time, was a senior and was doing her senior dance,” she said. “At the beginning, she came down from the ceiling on a vine swing which was amazing in itself, and I just remember it being the coolest and most amazing thing I’d ever seen anyone do. And it was my teacher. That was definitely one of the very first times I remember thinking I wanted to dance forever.”
Mostly homeschooled until she started high school, she found an incredible passion in dance, rising to the occasion of its challenges and reveling in the expressionism it gave her.
“The Playhouse was a place to fit in,” she said. “This was like home to me. All my friends were here. I was always here. I could express myself.”
As classes were added to the program, her “dance card” was full. As she grew up in the program, the program grew around her. She went from being a toddler in a single ballet class to taking every dance class they offered.
“Except hip hop,” she said, laughing, “I knew better.”
She did try the class but decided she would do better to support her friends in that class than take it herself. She began assistant teaching and interned at age 15.
“It was all year, all the time,” she said of her Playhouse childhood. “I didn’t want a break. I couldn’t miss it. I happily missed out on vacations and family events, and my parents respected my commitment and acknowledged my passion.”
After 16 years of dance classes at the Playhouse, Crain-Foster graduated from Stone Memorial High School in 2012 and went on to attend Western Kentucky University, where she studied dance. She returned and made her career at the Playhouse, choreographing shows, teaching multiple classes, performing as a resident company member and contributing her expertise in wig design for productions.
“Even now, I’m still learning here,” she said. “I had a lot of people, growing up, that I learned from. Growing up with such high expectations embedded itself in me.”
She married her best friend, Dennis, in 2017. In 2021, they found out they were expecting and moved closer to his family in Kentucky. Still, she continued to work at the Playhouse. While pregnant with her little star, Taetum, she performed in “Godspell,” “Scrooge,” “Peter and the Star Catcher,” and choreographed and performed in “Little House on the Prairie.”
“I really love doing big dance shows or classic, well-known shows,” she said. “There’s something about the challenge and expectation, not only from myself but from people that come to see them, that really inspires and drives me.”
Her favorite shows to choreograph were “Bright Star,” “Cinderella” and “Annie.”
“I’m excited to get some more professional shows,” Crain-Foster said. “It’s nice to be trusted with that responsibility.”
The Playhouse allowed her to expand on her passion for dance and apply it as a choreographer. Admittedly, she didn’t realize she would enjoy it as much as she had.
“It’s a nice thing to do something you love every day,” she said.
Whether teaching, choreography, performing or designing wigs in the costume shop, Crain-Foster’s philosophy is to push herself and those she works with to strive for that epic end product that will honor their hard work with pride and satisfaction. Her teaching focus is on fundamentals and technical training.
“I always tell them, ‘You’re here for a reason. There’s a purpose. Even if we’re walking, it’s dancing. When the music is on, walk with a purpose,’” she said.
Little Taetum just celebrated her first birthday in February, and Crain-Foster is expecting baby no. 2, which they just revealed is a little boy.
“I would be excited for them to grow up here,” she said. “I learned so much. I felt so safe, so invited.”
The Playhouse now offers so many outlets for people to find their niche.
“Everybody is welcome,” she said. “[The Playhouse] is a cool and unique thing here to have in Crossville. There’s something about this place that sucks you in with love.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.