The Cumberland County Home Builders Association will host its 2021 Spring Home Show at a new location.
“We are excited to announce that this years Home Show will be at the new Crossville Shooting Sports Park located at 772 Albert Frye Rd in Crossville, TN,” said Kennetha Kilburn, representative of the Cumberland County Home Builders Association.
Dates and times for this year’s show will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, May 7; and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Admission is $2 per car.
A wide range of vendors will be available, ranging from construction, home services, landscaping, decor, heating and air to real estate and financial services.
“We are still accepting vendors for this year’s show; although space is limited, we do have spots available.” said Kilburn.
“This event will be a great opportunity for any type of vendor looking to reach home owners and the general public,” she added. “We even have a few crafting vendors and would be happy to have more.”
Businesses interested in being a vendor in the show can contact Kilburn at 931-484-9097 by April 16.
