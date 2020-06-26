Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity celebrated the blessing of their 72nd new construction, signifying the “drying-in” of the home built in partnership with Sandra Godsey, Gene Gibson and their 8-year-old daughter.
Pastor Tim Chesson, of Faith Worship Center and Habitat volunteer, opened the home blessing with prayer for all those in attendance.
After the blessing, friends, family and volunteers walked around the inside of the home and wrote their prayers and blessings on the studs of the interior walls. Sandra is excited about the stability that homeownership will provide for her family.
Families receive training in financial literacy, budgeting, good neighbor classes, landscaping and many other self-improvement classes to prepare them for homeownership. For information about homeownership, volunteering or CCHFH’s mission, call 931-484-4565, visit www.cchabitatforhumanity.com or contact Sherry at volunteer@cchabitatforhumanity.com.
