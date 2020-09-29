Cumberland County Playhouse has announced its two 2020 Mainstage Christmas offerings: Sanders Family Christmas and Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)!
Opening on Nov. 6 is a show filled with faith, family and good old-fashioned fun, Sanders Family Christmas. The show takes place on Christmas Eve 1941 as the Sanders Family gathers once again at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church for one last holiday sing before son Dennis ships out for boot camp.
The cast of this year’s Smoke on the Mountain will reprise their roles in that show’s delightful holiday sequel: Paul Gary as pastor Mervin Oglethorpe and Jensen Crain-Foster as June Sanders, along with Daniel Black as Burl Sanders, music director Lauren Marshall as Vera Sanders, DeAnna Etchison as Denise Sanders, Cory Clark as Dennis Sanders, and Grayson Yockey as Uncle Stanley. You won’t want to miss your chance to celebrate the holidays with this heavenly evening of music, laughter — and a romantic surprise! Sanders Family Christmas runs through Dec. 19, is rated G, and is sponsored by Tim and Pat Nickell.
Then on Nov. 20, CCP will open the zany comedy Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!). A group of actors is onstage in front of an audience, about to perform their umpteenth production of A Christmas Carol. But one of the actors suddenly announces that he just can’t bear to do another Christmas Carol. It’s been done to death. A second actor immediately concurs.
But the show has started, the audience isn’t going anywhere for the next hour and a half, so what does this hapless quartet decide to do? Why, perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung, of course!
Featured in the cast of this madcap romp through the holiday season are Britt Hancock, Hannah Hays, Jason Ross, and Weslie Webster. Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) runs through Dec. 20, is rated G, and is sponsored by Philip and Jane Burnett.
Seating for both shows is general admission and reservations are required. Booking early is recommended, as seating is extremely limited due to social distancing requirements.
Currently running at the Playhouse: Smoke on the Mountain in the Outdoor Theater through Oct. 4, rated G and co-sponsored by Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, Plateau Properties, and Plateau Women’s Chorus; and Elvis Has Left the Building on the Mainstage through Oct. 29, rated PG and sponsored by Tracey Barnes, Owner/Broker, Atlas Real Estate.
All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics and Tim and Susan Tewalt.
