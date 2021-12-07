It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Cumberland County Playhouse, with two holiday favorites now showing.
Those lovable Plaids once again return from the great beyond as Cumberland County Playhouse presents Plaid Tidings, a holiday sequel to the smash hit Forever Plaid!
At first, Frankie (Playhouse newcomer Calvin Malone), Jinx (Christian Melhuish, Godspell), Smudge (Justin Burr, Peter and the Starcatcher), and Sparky (Paul Gary, Sanders Family Christmas) aren’t sure why they’ve returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world.
Plaid Tidings is a heavenly holiday hit that includes holiday favorites such as “Cool Yule,” “Let it Snow,” and “Carol of the Bells,” a hysterical three minute, eleven second version of “The Ed Sullivan Show” featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks, and The Vienna Boys Choir, and other memorable hits from the era, like “Sh-Boom,” “Fever” and “Hey There.”
Plaid Tidings is directed by Britt Hancock, with music direction by Ron Murphy, runs through Dec. 19, is rated G, and is co-sponsored by Good Samaritan Society, Bilbrey Funeral Home and state Sen. Paul Bailey.
One of the most beloved Christmas stories of all time returns to the Mainstage as Cumberland County Playhouse presents Scrooge the Musical through Dec. 18.
“Since we first produced it in 2002, Scrooge has consistently been one of the Playhouse’s most popular holiday offerings,” said Playhouse Artistic Director Britt Hancock, who also directs the production.
This timeless musical follows the plot of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, in which the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a single Christmas Eve night, after being visited by the ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future.
The 2021 production stars Playhouse favorite Jason Ross as Scrooge, along with Daniel Black as the ghost of Jacob Marley, Lauren Marshall as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Britt Hancock as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Paul Gary as Mr. Fezziwig, Heather McCall as Isabel, Christian Melhuish as young Scrooge, and Patty Payne as Mrs. Fezziwig. The Cratchit family consists of Justin Burr as Bob Cratchit, Weslie Webster as Mrs. Cratchit, and Harper Hadden and Evan Lisic as Tiny Tim. The other Cratchit children are played by Mahala Lantry, Sarah Kate Norris, David Kappel, Luke Smith, Zolah Beeler, Kyra Crosby, Morgan Neal, and Kylan Ritchie. Also featured in the cast are Michael Ruff as Tom Jenkins, Jacob Alexander, Cory Clark, Karla Corder, Jensen Crain-Foster, Hannah Hays, DeAnna Helgeson, Emma Jordan, Charlie Munday, and Caitlin Schaub. The show’s teen and youth ensemble features Molly Burgess, Drew Clark, Cameron Collins, Taylor Dearman, Caden Gipson, Elle Lisic, Brandi Lokey, Lakelyn Martinez, Ava Lillie Moody, Weston Moody, Hannah Parrent, Leah Perry, Mark Perry, Cree Reece, Finley Simpson, Zachary Simpson, Macy Smith, Gracie Jo Stone, Kendall Walker, Ava Whittaker, Henley Willis, and Addison Wyatt.
This delightful show full of song, dance and plenty of Christmas cheer is guaranteed to put your entire family in the holiday spirit!
Scrooge runs through December 18, is rated G, and is sponsored by Tim and Susan Tewalt.
All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics and Tim and Susan Tewalt.
