Once in a while an opportunity is presented to you to go back in time. Such was the case when Crossville Memorial Airport welcomed the arrival of the 1928 Liberty Aviation Museum’s Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B passenger plane to Whitson Field on its tour to take area visitors to the skies over Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-31.
The 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B was one of only 117 5-AT-B models produced by the companies of Henry Ford between 1926-’33. Of the 199 total tri-motor aircrafts produced by Ford, 79 were 4-AT-E models. Its all-metal design garnered it the nickname the “Tin Goose.” When you step aboard the 93-year-old airplane, you can feel its history. It has a story to tell, and the Tin Goose talks.
It is a fascinating, remarkable and active piece of aeronautical history. Its three roaring engines, one in each wing and one in the nose, are indicative of its birth in the Roaring ‘20s. Its heavy body is always pining for the sky, ever-looking upward, angled at a steep pitch from tail to nose. With its capacity, including the pilot, co-pilot and a stewardess, the Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B was the largest passenger plane up until that time. The Tin Goose served as the first luxury airliner and contributed not only to the advancement of commercialized civil aviation, but to transcontinental and eventually international travel.
With open windows in the cockpit, pilot John Hartke steered the heavy metal bird nonchalantly with his elbow perched on the open window seal. The big plane floated like a boat on glass and heaved gently forward like a heavy bumblebee. Flying in the Tin Goose was like driving a big truck down the interstate with the windows down, except instead of open roads, you had open skies, and instead of trees whipping by, you had horizons and hovered over the segments of the developed city.
From everything that was learned about the Tin Goose that day, one thing above all else was heard loud and clear. It said that to be able to experience something– like, you become a part of its timeline and its story. It could very well be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
And when the Tin Goose talks, you listen.
