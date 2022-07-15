The historic Greenberry Wilson Home in Cumberland County’s Burke community was the site for a massive spring celebration in April.
The program was led by the usually quiet, reserved Shasten Rasmussen. She became emotional as she presented the Wilson Home with an antique Bible from the collection of the late Judge Larry Warner, in whose memory the event was held.
Betty “Bedro” Thurman had the crowd spellbound as she sang “The Music of the Night” from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera.” Her dazzling voice seemed to touch every heart in attendance.
Bud Morgan’s recitation of “When Lillacs Last I the Doorway Bloomed” by Walt Whitman was simply amazing.
A big hit with the crowd was the hand-crafted quilt collection of Shawn and Calvin Bruce.
Dan Barnett and Gerald Godsey brought their massive collection of 1960s-’70s peace medal medallions.
The event closed with Kris Kenny dancing a selection from “Swan Lake.”
Greenberry Wilson Sr., a soldier of the Revolutionary War, was one of the first settlers in the Sequatchie Valley.
The home was built in 1797 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.
Descendants of Wilson continue to own the property, which is the site of community events during the year.
