Elvis.com calls David Lee, “One of the finest Elvis tribute artists in the world.” And Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. even gave David their official license.
If you have ever seen the statue of Elvis at The Elvis Presley Birthplace, then you have seen David Lee – he was the model for it. Literally. David Lee is a dynamic performer with an outstanding voice and has been performing his tribute to Elvis since 1995 throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and on the high seas.
Originally from Birmingham, AL, David’s show is one of the most authentic, most professional shows around done with the utmost class and respect for Elvis and suitable for any age group.
The Elvis universe has taken note of David. The Elvis Presley Enterprise named David the “Ultimate Elvis,” and he is the two-time world-champion of “International Images of The King.”
He’s the only person to ever win the “Triple Crown” (“People’s Choice” award, “70’s” and “Pro and Gospel”) at the Lake George, NY Elvis Festival, and he’s been the Canadian Grand Champion in the world’s largest Elvis Festival in Ontario.
He’s even been given the key to the city of Tupelo, MS, Elvis’ birthplace.
David Lee’s “Ultimate Elvis in Concert” will play one night only at The Historic Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Reserved tickets are $15-$29.
For tickets to any event, call 931-484-6133 or go to palacetheatre-crossville.com.
