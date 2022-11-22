Historic Granville is celebrating A Victorian Christmas Comes to These Hills through Dec. 31 as part of their Christmas celebration.
The historic Sutton Home is decorated in a Victorian Christmas theme. Guided holiday tours are offered throughout the season. Each room of the home has a Victorian tree telling the story of a Victorian Christmas.
The Granville Museum is featuring the Festival of Trees with a Victorian theme. Wander through 20 trees on display.
The Pioneer Village is decorated in times of Christmas past. It also features the Antique Toy Show. The Farm to Table Museum is also decorated for a country Christmas.
Throughout the town, visitors will find Christmas Characters on Parade, also with a Victorian theme.
The Sutton General Store serves holiday lunches, and the Granville shops offer unique gift ideas.
The $7 town tour ticket includes admission to all of the above and eight other museums, including the Tennessee Quilt Museum.
Granville is open Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Town tour tickets are sold at the Sutton General Store.
Reservations are required for groups of 10 or more. Call 931-659-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.
