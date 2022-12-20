Historic Granville will continue its ChristmasCelebration through Dec. 31 with this years theme “A Victorian Christmas Comes to these Hills.”
The Victorian theme is carried out with the Historic Home decorated with trees in each room of the home. The Festival of Trees at Granville Museum displays over 20 trees with this specific theme.
Christmas in the Country is celebrated at the Farm to Table Museum with an Antique Toy Show at the Pioneer Village Antique Car Museum.
The town is decorated in a Hallmark Christmas Movie Fashion with eight museums open and included in your town tour ticket purchase of $7.
Granville has great shopping and great food at the Sutton General Store.
The town will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 and 31.
For more information, visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.
