Hippie Jack’s farm will host a special benefit this weekend to assist veterans in need across the Upper Cumberland.
Donations will assist Operation Stand Down Tennessee, a nonprofit organization assisting veterans and their families with employment assistance, networking, housing, accessing Veterans Administration benefits and more.
Singer-songwriters Grayson Capps and Nathan Bell will be the featured performers.
“Grayson is an old friend who’s been with us off and on for years,” said Jack Stoddard, better known as Hippie Jack.
Capps, who has lived in Louisiana, Alabama and Nashville, offers up roots rock with Southern gothic storytelling. His 2011 album The Lost Cause Minstrels earned critical acclaim for its blending of bluegrass, rock and country. He formed a song-writing collective with Gulf Coast artists and they released multiple albums, including the 2017 Scarlett Roses. An AllMusic review said the album is “chock-full of Capps’ poetic lyricism and raw, rumbling grooves that meld Gulf Coast country, edgy garage rock, folk and blues.”
Bell calls the Chattanooga area home. His American folk lyrics and chords feature hard-working people. The son of a poet and professor, Bell has released nine albums over his career that included a 15-year hiatus. His 2016 album “I Don’t Do This For Love, I Do This For Love (Working And Hanging On In America)” takes listeners on a tour of the industrial heartland to meet blue-collar heroes. His music recalls the voices of Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, Woody Guthrie, Steve Earle and Bob Dylan.
His latest album Love>Fear features Bell’s solo acoustic performances, most recorded live in a studio or before a small audience.
“I felt like this record was my chance to use what I’ve been doing for a long time, what I feel most comfortable doing, and that’s telling stories,” Bell said.
Concerts take place in the Sanctuary. Hippie Jacks is also offering free camping Friday and Saturday at the farm, 642 Shiloh Rd. in Overton County.
There will be barbecue and concessions, with funds benefiting the Mountain Cemetery Maintenance and refreshments provided by Jig Head Brewing Company of Cookeville.
Gates open for camping at 5 p.m. on Friday, with concessions available beginning at noon on Saturday. Music begins at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“There’s no tickets or reservations. We’ve got room for everyone,” said Hippie.
There’s also no minimum donation, just a request that people give what they can. An Amazon wish list details some of the items needed: winter coats, backpacks, sleeping bags, warm hats and gloves.
“You don’t have to buy from Amazon, but it shows what we’re asking for,” he said.
The benefit is part of a series of benefit concerts offered at Jammin’ at Hippie Jacks throughout the year.
It all began with the annual Jammin’ At Hippie Jacks festival about 14 years ago. They collected food to distribute to area food pantries. In 2015, Hippie began to focus on the needs he observed among his neighbors in the former mining communities of Overton, Putnam and Fentress counties.
The Oct. 26 Appalachia Benefit Concert will raise money and collect food, winter clothing and Christmas presents for the underserved and marginalized individuals in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.