Sam Hill, who began painting in 1982 and has studied under some of the country’s foremost watercolor artists, will be the featured artist at the library for the months of January and February. Sam’s work can be found in private collections nationally and in colleges and institutions of higher learning throughout the Midwest. Sam currently has a studio at The Art and Frame Shop in Crossville (across from Forte’s). Students of Sam will also be on display. They include Nancy Powell, Trish Glenn, Janis Dorstewitz, Lisa Morrow and Marsha Fleer.
Happy New Year from your library.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Jan. 2 — No events scheduled
Friday, Jan. 3 1 p.m. — Origami Group meeting
Saturday, January 4th 10 a.m. — “Write Away Writing Group” meeting 10 a.m. — Chess class with Alan Kantor 10 a.m. — Beginning Guitar Class with Tom Fincher 10:30 a.m. — Intermediate Guitar Class with Tom Fincher 11:30 a.m. — Advanced Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
Monday, Jan. 6 9 a.m. — Valentine Greeting Card Workshop 2 p.m. — Learn Tai Chi (Intermediate) 3 p.m. — Learn Tai Chi (Beginning)
Tuesday, Jan. 7
10 a.m. — KidBits Storytime & Craft at the Children’s Library Carousel 2 p.m. — “Downton Abbey [PG]” — Tuesday at the Movies
Wednesday, Jan. 8 10 a.m. — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting 1 p.m. — Medicare Minute Theme
Great New Books
Lady Clementine by Marie Benedict
Behind every successful man, they say, stands a strong woman. Lady Clementine Churchill was an example of such, as this self-narrated fictional recounting makes clear. Benedict takes readers through the First World War and the period between wars and concludes Clementine's story on V-E Day, marking the end of World War II on the European front. Clementine Hozier survives a peripatetic childhood with a mother who cares more for her many illicit affairs than for her children, but Clementine, reserved and intelligent, comes through with a strong will and keen political mind. She was in many ways the perfect partner for British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who sometimes needed a guiding voice to keep him on topic, as well as someone to cater to his whims. While Clementine did that, she also kept herself in the thick of political life with her husband and later became an important figure in her own right.
Beyond Simply Keto by Suzanne Ryan
Have you ever been so focused on losing weight or self-conscious about your body that you developed the belief that you could only fully love yourself or be happy AFTER you lose weight? If so, Suzanne Ryan can totally relate, but she's here to share with you some unexpected twists, turns, and discoveries she made after losing 120 pounds with a ketogenic diet.
Following up on her best-selling book, Simply Keto, Suzanne walks you through the next chapter of her journey in her new book, Beyond Simply Keto. With compassion and vulnerability, she shares the three main steps that have made the biggest impact on her mental health and ketogenic lifestyle.
Younger Next Year for Women by Chris Crowley and S. Lodge, M.D.
The bestselling, breakthrough book on reversing the aging process for women, updated for its 15th anniversary to include important information about how the Younger Next Year rules affect the brain as well as the body. Yes, you can be functionally younger year after year, by following these rules for exercise, eating, and connection
Raising a Strong Daughter in a Toxic Culture by Meg Meeker, M.D.
Pediatrician and parenting expert Meeker focuses on the challenges, pressures and dilemmas facing adolescent and teenage girls today. She has practical advice for moms and dads buttressed by years of experience counseling young women.
Libraries=Information
Alzheimer’s researchers are exploring a number of new approaches and testing a variety of potential treatments to help the almost 6 million Americans living with the dementia-causing disease. A drug previously approved for Parkinson’s-related psychosis, called pimavanserin, may also help people with dementia, according to results. Another drug, aducanumab, has shown improvement in mental and physical functioning in patients with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia. Experts are also studying different pathways, including the roles of inflammation, diabetes and antiviral therapies on Alzheimer’s disease. Lifestyle modifications will also likely be a big part of future Alzheimer’s treatments. Researchers are continuing to study how diet, exercise and chronic disease management impact the development and progression of Alzheimer’s.
Stingy Schobel Says
Join a shave club. Pay about $2 for a razor cartridge at an online shave club like Harry’s and Dollar Shave Club. Save $2.50 or more per cartridge compared with brand name choices bought in a store, or $60 a year.
Buy a refurbished computer. Go to sites like DiscountComputerDepot.com and pick up a refurbished laptop with a one-year warranty for $100. That’ll save you at least $100 over a new computer.
Library Laugh
Did you hear about the famous Italian chef that recently died? He pasta way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.