The Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary has announced that the third annual Hiking for Hospice fundraiser will include a fitness component for those who don’t hike. The fundraiser will begin in August this year, and participants are asked to set a measurable goal for fitness that supports their personal needs, as well as supporting Cumberland House Hospice’s goal of raising necessary monetary funds for the Cumberland County facility.
Cumberland House provides 24/7 specialized health care for terminal patients in home-like suites, with physician oversight, nursing care and medications as needed.
In coordination with the annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon in September, Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary also participates in the yearly one-month hiking event, allowing hikers to contribute to, or be sponsored by, those who wish to contribute to the local fundraiser for the Cumberland House Hospice resident facility.
Hospice asks local hikers, non-hikers (and hikers from other areas of the country) to collect sponsorship dollars and donations and wear a “Hiking for Hospice” headband or armband while hiking. For those who do not hike or engage in fitness activities, Hospice still gratefully welcomes your donations to support Cumberland House Hospice.
Cumberland House is largely supported by the local Hospice Auxiliary’s fundraising activities. The facility is the only not-for-profit Hospice residential facility in the area.
Local hikers, non-hikers and fitness enthusiasts, as well as persons from other areas, may contribute via one of two methods during September:
1. Make a donation at kiosk events to be staged at Fairfield Glade Village Mall, Food City, Kroger (Crossville) and other scheduled community events during August and September;
2. Send a check to Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary, c/o Nancy Moakley Treasurer, P.O. Box 1943, Fairfield Glade, TN. 38558. (Please note on the check that it is for Hiking for Hospice Fundraiser.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.