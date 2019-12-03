TTA Dec. hikes-great blue heron resident of reflection riding.jpg

A great blue heron is among the residents of Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. Tennessee Trails Association’s Plateau Chapter will visit the area Dec. 11.

 Picasa

Tennessee Trails Association’s Plateau Chapter has hikes of about 5-8 miles every Wednesday and two Saturdays per month.

Those participating are asked to pack water, snacks, lunch, tick/bug spray and sunscreen.

Check the Plateau Chapter blog at  http://ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking. Contact hike coordinator Deb Westervelt at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org  or 931-267-2243 for more details.

December hikes include:

Dec 4 — Frozen Head State Park, Wartburg. The group will hike 7.6 moderate to strenuous miles with a 1,000 elevation change, making a loop on Lookout Tower West, North Bird Mountain and Bird Mountain Trails. Depart from Crossville Outlet Mall west parking lot at 8 a.m.; carpool cost is $6.  

Dec 5 — Christmas party at the Fairfield Glade Library on Lakewood Dr at 4 p.m.. Bring a dish to share plus a $15 nice gift for the non-mandatory “Dirty Santa” gift exchange. BYOB. 

Dec 11 — Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. Hikers will walk around the nature center home to the red wolf then a 4-mile moderate loop hike of the Kiddie, Skyuka, Gum Spring, Bluff, Rifle Pit, Upper Truck trails. Depart from Trinity Tabernacle on Hwy. 127 South at 8 a.m.; carpool cost is $8.

Dec 14 — Little Cedar Mountain Trail, Rankin Cove. This is a 5-mile figure-eight hike rated moderate with a 400-foot elevation change along the Tennessee River. Depart from Trinity Tabernacle on Hwy. 127 South at 8 a.m.; carpool cost is $8.

Dec 18 — J Percy Priest Lake, Nashville. The Bryant Grove Trail will be along the lake with two options: a short, 4-mile moderate hike one way or a long, eight-mile moderate hike in and out. Depart 8 a.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel; carpool cost is $8.

Dec 21 — Rockwood Forest, Rockwood. The Rockwood Forest Loop and Sevens Mounds Trails are 7.2 moderate miles. Depart at 8am from Dorton United Methodist Church on Hwy. 70 East; carpool cost is $3.

Tags

Recommended for you