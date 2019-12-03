Tennessee Trails Association’s Plateau Chapter has hikes of about 5-8 miles every Wednesday and two Saturdays per month.
Those participating are asked to pack water, snacks, lunch, tick/bug spray and sunscreen.
Check the Plateau Chapter blog at http://ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking. Contact hike coordinator Deb Westervelt at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243 for more details.
December hikes include:
Dec 4 — Frozen Head State Park, Wartburg. The group will hike 7.6 moderate to strenuous miles with a 1,000 elevation change, making a loop on Lookout Tower West, North Bird Mountain and Bird Mountain Trails. Depart from Crossville Outlet Mall west parking lot at 8 a.m.; carpool cost is $6.
Dec 5 — Christmas party at the Fairfield Glade Library on Lakewood Dr at 4 p.m.. Bring a dish to share plus a $15 nice gift for the non-mandatory “Dirty Santa” gift exchange. BYOB.
Dec 11 — Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. Hikers will walk around the nature center home to the red wolf then a 4-mile moderate loop hike of the Kiddie, Skyuka, Gum Spring, Bluff, Rifle Pit, Upper Truck trails. Depart from Trinity Tabernacle on Hwy. 127 South at 8 a.m.; carpool cost is $8.
Dec 14 — Little Cedar Mountain Trail, Rankin Cove. This is a 5-mile figure-eight hike rated moderate with a 400-foot elevation change along the Tennessee River. Depart from Trinity Tabernacle on Hwy. 127 South at 8 a.m.; carpool cost is $8.
Dec 18 — J Percy Priest Lake, Nashville. The Bryant Grove Trail will be along the lake with two options: a short, 4-mile moderate hike one way or a long, eight-mile moderate hike in and out. Depart 8 a.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel; carpool cost is $8.
Dec 21 — Rockwood Forest, Rockwood. The Rockwood Forest Loop and Sevens Mounds Trails are 7.2 moderate miles. Depart at 8am from Dorton United Methodist Church on Hwy. 70 East; carpool cost is $3.
