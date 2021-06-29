Come take a guided hike with the Plateau Chapter of Tennessee Trails Association. They offer a short 5 miles or less and a long 8-mile more or less hike every Wednesday and two Saturday’s a month. For additional information contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org. For up-to-date information on their hikes, visit tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter/.
Mark your calendar for these planned hikes:
• Pickett State Park on Wednesday, July 7. Located in Jamestown, TN, the Chapter will hike Pogue Creek, Moccasin Rock and Ridge Trails. The short hike will be a 4-mile rated moderate through in Pogue Creek Gorge ending on Black House Mountain Rd. Shuttle is required. The long hike will be a 6.6-mile moderate through hike in Pogue Creek Gorge to the Pickett State Park picnic area, which will require a car shuttle. Features include rock houses, rock bluffs and an overlook. Pack sunscreen, bug spray, water, snacks and lunch. Depart from the Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot 7:30 a.m. CDST. The gas cost is $6. Text or email the hike leader 931-267-2243 or email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
• Greenway Walks on Saturday, July 10. In Crossville, the Chapter will start at the trailhead at 9 a.m. to hike Woodlawn Loop and Obed River Trails, located at the end of Wyatt Court (only partially paved) off Woodlawn Rd. to the parking area. It is 3-mile hike on a groomed trail. Call or text John at (410) 707-6107 for additional info.
• Big South Fork on Wednesday, July 14. Located in Allardt, TN, the Chapter will hike Burnt Mill Bridge Trail. The short hike will be a 5-mile moderate loop along Clear Fork Creek. The long hike will be a 5.5-mile moderate loop, plus an off trail strenuous adventure to the falls and back. Pack sunscreen, bug spray, water, snacks and lunch. Depart from the Crossville Outlet Mall west parking lot at 7:30 a.m. CDST. The gas cost is $6. Text or email the hike leader 931-267-2243 or email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
• Greenway Walks on Saturday, July 17. In Crossville, the Chapter will hike Woodlawn Trail. Meet Diane at the Trailhead at 9 a.m. for a 1.5-mile hike. Located at the end of Wyatt Court (only partially paved) off Woodlawn Rd. to the parking area. Text Diane 931-267-7668 for info.
• Sparta History Tour on Saturday, July 17. Located in Sparta, TN, the Chapter will visit the White County Heritage Museum with a surprise antique pistol and many other items from White County history. They will walk through the Old Sparta Cemetery with many old graves, including Abraham Lincoln’s cousin and Confederate General George Dibrell, and walk across the Calfkiller River before having lunch at the Tavern Grill in Sparta for some very good food. On their return, they plan to stop at the Rock House, a former stagecoach stop if it is open, as well as the old Bon Air Cemetery. Bring water and snack. Departure is at 9 a.m. CDST from Tractor Supply parking lot on West Ave. in Crossville. The gas cost is $5. Participants must contact Bill Harris by email titan55@charter.net no later than July 15 to sign up.
• Head of Sequatchie on Wednesday, July 21. Located in Pikeville, the Chapter will explore Warrior Path Trail, Shelby Loop, CT Brady and Stinging Fork Branch Trails. The long hike will be a 6-mile moderate to strenuous in/out on newly constructed trails from Head of Sequatchie toward Brady and Stinging Fork, plus the Warrior Path Loop to Devils Step Hollow Cave. The short hike will be a 3.5-mile moderate to strenuous in/out on either the Brady or Stinging Fork Trail, plus Warrior Path Loop. Departure is at 7:30 a.m. CT from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S Main St. in Crossville. Gas cost is $3. Pack sunscreen, bug spray, water, snacks and lunch. Contact the hike coordinator plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243 for more info.
• Greenway Walks on Saturday, July 24. In Crossville, join the Chapter for a 9 a.m. start at the Marryetta trailhead for a 1.7-mile hike on a groomed trail. To get to the trailhead, take Sparta Highway (Hwy. 70 West) from West Ave. After half a mile past Kroger, turn right onto the driveway of the Crossville Wastewater Treatment Facility. Before reaching the gates, turn left on the gravel road down to the trail-head parking area. Call or text John at (410) 707-6107 for additional info.
• Pickett State Park on Wednesday, July 28. Located in Jamestown, the park boasts a Ladder, Bluff, Lake and Island Trails. The Chapter will hike 5 miles on the Ladder, Bluff, Lake and Island trails. Bring water, snacks and lunch. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Departure is at 7:30 a.m. CDST from Cracker Barrel’s rear lot in Crossville. Gas cost is $5. For additional information contact the hike coordinator, Deb Westervelt, plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
• Big South Fork on Saturday, July 31. The Chapter will explore the BSF, including Black House Branch, Laurel Fork Creek and Fork Ridge Trails. They will drive down Fork Ridge Rd. past Sawmill to the end of the road. The long hike will be 9 miles of a moderate to strenuous loop crossing the creek twice. Laurel Fork Creek Trail follows the creek for 3.6 miles. The short hike will be an in/out on a moderate to strenuous 3.7 miles to the first water crossing. Hikers may choose if they want to continue past creek crossing on Laurel Fork Creek Trail. Pack sunscreen, bug spray, water, snacks and lunch. Depart from the Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot at 7:30 a.m. CDST. Gas cost is $7. Text or email the hike leader 931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
