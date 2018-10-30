The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association offers a hike every Wednesday morning and usually two Saturday hikes each month. Hikes range from five to seven miles. For additional information contact the hike coordinator, Deb Westervelt, at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243. For a list of monthly hikes, visit the Plateau Chapter Blog at http://ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com. Check the blog one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to our schedule before hiking.
NOVEMBER SCHEDULED HIKES - John Martin's Picks
Nov. 7: Pickett State Park, Jamestown, TN. Hidden Passage Loop with Double Falls — This hike incorporates part of a very long trail, the Sheltowee Trace, with a spur to a water feature, Double Falls, then a return loop that offers some views and a trip over a small arch. Rated difficult due to distance. Distance 9.4 miles including spur to double falls. Depart 8 a.m. from Cracker Barrel, Hwy. 127 N at I-40. Carpool cost is $6. Bring water, lunch and snacks. For information, contact Westervelt by email at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Nov. 8: Chapter Meeting, First Methodist Church Annex, Crossville, TN. The 6 p.m. program will be on snakes by Don Hazel. Join the group for dinner at 4:30 p.m. at Casa Grande on Miller Ave. Please let Bruce know if you are joining for dinner — text 941-716-3620 or email plateau@tennesseetrails.org or trailwalker80@gmail.com.
Nov. 10: Racoon Mountain, Chattanooga, TN. Grindstone and Small Intestine Trails for 6.8 moderate miles. Depart 8 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle on Hwy. 127 South. Carpool cost is $8. Pack water, lunch and snack. For additional information, contact Westervelt by email to plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Nov. 14: Big South Fork, Jamestown, TN. Slaves Falls/Needle Arch Loop — The hike leaves the Sawmill trailhead and descends to the upper Mill Creek drainage into a forest. It passes above Slaves Falls. The hike leaves the loop and follows a spur along a bluff line to see the Slave Falls then backtracks to reach Needle Arch. Then continues around a bluff line and returns to Slave Falls. The hike finally rejoins the Slave Falls loop, travels through woodlands, to visit the Indian Dome Rock House. Rated moderate. Distance 5.7 miles with two spurs. Depart 8 a.m. from the Cracker Barrel, Hwy. 127 N at I-40 SW corner of back parking lot. Carpool cost is $6. Pack water, snacks and lunch. For additional information, contact Westervelt by email to plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Nov. 17: Racoon Mountain, Chattanooga, TN. We'll hike the Electric Ave. 1, East Rim and Live Wire 2 trails for 7.5 miles. This will require a short shuttle. Depart 8 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle on Hwy. 127 S. Carpool cost is $8. Pack water, lunch and snack. For additional information contact Westervelt by email to plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Nov. 21: Pre-Thanksgiving Hike — CT Black Mountain Windless Cave, Crossville, TN. We will hike from Hwy. 68 trailhead up to the Windless Cave. The trail was rerouted last year. This is an out and back hike. The trail parallels Hwy. 68 for the first 0.3 miles meandering through rocks and trees before turning left away from the highway and ascending. Cross a crest on the trail and then descend slightly. At 1.0 miles, the trail start ascending again reaching another crest at 1.2 miles. At 1.4 miles, the trail turns right and starts a short descent. At 1.5 miles you arrive at a signed junction labeled “CAVE.” Take the short 500-foot trail to view the cave then return along the trail to the parking area. Moderate, three miles there and back. Depart 8 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle. Carpool cost is $1. Pack water and snack. For additional information, contact Westervelt by email to plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Nov. 28: Frozen Head State Park, Wartburg, TN. Tower via Old Mac Road – Leave easterly from the trailhead on a dirt path entering the woods. At 0.2 miles, you will pass the North Old Mac Trail, the return route. Keep straight to reach the South Old Mac Trail. At 3.1 miles you reach a trail junction, then head right for the pinnacle of Frozen Head and the Frozen Head Tower. After enjoying the view from the top of Frozen Head, backtrack to the trail junction and head North on the Tower Trail reaching a four-way trail junction at 4.2 miles. The North Old Mac Trail is to the left which is the return route. The North Old Mac Trail completes the loop portion of the hike at 7.9 miles. Then backtrack to the trailhead. Rated difficult due to the elevation gain. Distance is 8 total miles. Depart 8 a.m. from the Crossville Outlet Mall west parking lot. Carpool cost is $7. Pack water, snacks and lunch. For additional information, contact Westervelt by email to plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
