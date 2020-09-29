The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association offers guided short and long hikes every Wednesday and two Saturdays each month. Hikes are 5 miles or less for short hikes and about 8 miles for long hikes. Contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org, or text or call 931-267-2243.
Monthly hikes are also listed at the Plateau Chapter website, ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com. Check the blog one hour prior to the hike for possible cancellations or updates or changes to the schedule.
Instead of carpooling to trailheads, hikers may opt to drive themselves.
Oct. 3, Hit the Trails Festival: The festival is the conclusion of the September Cumberland County Hiking Marathon. Information booths will be set up from various outdoor activity organizations and vendors. There will be music and food. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd. in Fairfield Glade.
Oct. 7, Lost Cove East, West and North, Sewanee, TN: Short hike, Lost Cove East, Sherwood Forest Loop, 2 miles, moderate, with a natural bridge. Lost Cove North, a short walk to a 27-foot natural sandstone bridge. Lost Cove West, Buggy Top Cave, this is a moderate to difficult four-mile in-and-out-hike to Buggy Top Cave. The cave has an impressive mouth carved out of a 50-foot cliff. Don’t forget tick and bug spray. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle parking lot off Hwy. 127 S. Gas cost, $1. For additional information, contact Deb Westervelt at 931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Oct. 9, Fall Getaway, Linville Gorge, NC: Depart from Dorton United Methodist Church on Hwy. 70 E. at 7:30 a.m. Gas cost, $20 per person. For additional information, contact Deb Westervelt at 931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Oct. 14, Window Cliffs State Natural Area, Baxter, TN: Window Cliffs is a Tennessee Natural Area near Burgess Falls. Water shoes are highly recommended. The short hike is a 4-mile in-and-out hike with creek crossings, turning back before the climb to the cliffs. The long hike is about 5.4 moderate to strenuous miles. The trail features nine stream crossings each way, a few small cascades, a couple of steep slopes and a 20-foot waterfall along Cane Creek. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Tractor Supply on West Ave. Carpool cost is $3 per person. Pack water, snacks and lunch. Don’t forget tick and bug spray and sunscreen. For additional information, contact Deb Westervelt at 931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Oct. 21, Big South Fork, Jamestown, John Muir/Sheltowee Trace Trail to Angel Falls Overlook: Fall colors should be in full swing. The hike starts from Leatherwood Ford parking lot. The short hike is 4 miles in-and-out along the Big South Cumberland River. The long hike is 7 easy-to-moderate miles in-and-out along the river, then climbing to Angel Falls Overlook. Bring lunch, water and snack. Don’t forget tick and bug spray and sunscreen. Gas cost is $6. For additional information, contact Deb Westervelt at 931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Oct. 28, Pall Mall, TN, Ranger Led Tour and Hike: A Pickett State Park ranger will meet the group at the Sgt. Alvin C. York Welcome Center at 9 a.m. Leave from Cracker Barrel’s rear lot at 7:30 a.m. Bring lunch, water and snack. Don’t forget tick and bug spray and sunscreen. Gas cost is $6. For additional information, contact Deb Westervelt at 931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Looking ahead, the group will offer a two-night backpack trip on the Cumberland Trail from Peavine Rd. to Nemo Bridge in November.
On Jan. 9, 2021, there will be a joint hike with the Soddy Daisy Chapter at Flats Mountain Trail in Cherokee National Forest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.