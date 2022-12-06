Join Park Rangers for a hike along the Cedar Hill Greenway in Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. EST.
The hike will begin at Cedar Hill Park, formerly the location of Cedar Hill Elementary School.
Along the hike, rangers will discuss the early school system of Oak Ridge, early shopping centers and housing in the Clinton Engineer Works.
This 2.5-mile hike is considered moderately difficult, and some parts of the trail can wash out after a strong storm. Visitors are encouraged to wear appropriate footwear and sunscreen, as well as to bring drinking water.
Cedar Hill Park is located at the intersection of Outer Dr. and Michigan Ave. in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit the National Park Service desk inside the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge or call 865-482-1942.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.