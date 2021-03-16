Tennessee State Naturalist Randy Hedgepath will lead a hike at Head of Sequatchie March 20. Head of the Sequatchie is part of the Cumberland Trail State Park and is admired for its serenity and beauty.
“The Head of Sequatchie is an extraordinary area,” Hedgepath said. “It is the start of a striking 100-mile valley that is so prominent it can be recognized from space. It includes Devilstep Hollow Cave, a sacred site for Native Americans, and the emergence of a river that collects water from Grassy Cove, a huge sinkhole valley just to the north.
“The area is beautiful and fascinating. There will be abundant wildflowers along our two-mile, moderate walk.”
Hikers can meet for caravanning to leave at 9:05 a.m. at Homestead Baptist Church (4427 Hwy. 127 S.), across from the Cumberland Mountain State Park entrance. They expect to arrive at Head of the Sequatchie by 9:30 a.m. Wear sturdy shoes and bring a lunch and water.
This activity, sponsored by Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, will be conducted to protect participants from COVID-19. Please wear masks to the start of the event and during group mingling, and try to maintain a six-foot distance from others whenever possible.
For more information call or write TCWP Executive Director Sandra K. Goss at 865-583-3967 or sandra@sandrakgoss.com.
