Michelle Bayless of Fairfield Glade has lived in the area for five years and looks forward to helping Cumberland Medical Center kickoff its annual “Hike for Health” series again this year.
“I occasionally started hiking about 30 years ago with a coworker as a way to decompress after work,” Bayless shares. “I loved the chance to get outside in nature and stretch my legs. I welcome others to join us in this year’s Hike for Health series.”
The Cumberland Plateau is filled with a wide variety of hiking trails. People are welcome to enjoy them at their own pace, join one of the several special group hiking opportunities like the Hike for Health series, or both.
“Since moving to Tennessee, I’m able to hike several times a week,” Bayless said. “Hiking gives me a chance to slow down, breathe, and re-center. I can decide whether I want to set a leisurely pace to enjoy the beauty around me or hike for more of a cardio workout. I love the sights, sounds, and smells on the trail. No hike is ever the same, even if I’ve done it a dozen times.”
CMC has partnered with Friends of the Trails and Tennessee Trails Association’s Plateau Chapter to organize 13 weekly one-mile hikes for its 2022 Hike for Health series that runs on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. April 4 through June 27 to help encourage others to get out and enjoy the outdoors on paved trails.
Registration is not required to participate. Those who are interested are welcome to join in the hiking series at any time. The 2022 Hike for Health series includes the following dates and times:
April 4, Centennial Park
April 11, Downtown Crossville
April 18, Fairfield Glade CMC Wellness Complex
April 25, Obed River Park Trail
May 2, Fairfield Glade Sculpture Trail
May 9, Cumberland Mountain State Park ADA Trail
May 16, Centennial Park
May 23, Centennial Park
May 30, Downtown Crossville
June 6, Fairfield Glade Wellness Complex
June 13, Obed River Park Trail
June 20, Fairfield Glade Sculpture Trail
June 27, Cumberland Mountain State Park ADA Trail
The American Heart Association recommends fitting in at least 150 minutes of heart-pumping physical activity each week. Being physically active is important to prevent heart disease and stroke, which are the nation’s top causes of death. Exercise is also helpful to prevent comorbidities like diabetes.
Taking a hike (or a walk) is good medicine for improving quality of life, preventing commodities, and relieving stress and anxiety. Those who make time to incorporate this activity into their life are glad to share why they enjoy it.
“Our location on the Plateau is ideal. Our trails have a variety beautiful views, stunning waterfalls, and great weather. I enjoy our small-town living experience with easy access to larger cities. I have a sense of belonging here that I’ve never felt in any other place I’ve lived,” Bayless confides.
Hike for Health will have leaders at the front and in the back of group to provide support for others who are slowly building their physical endurance and gaining socialization with others.
The series will begin Monday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Centennial Park in Crossville.
When hiking, it’s important to be prepared. Look to the weather forecast and dress accordingly with comfortable clothing and shoes, take water and a light snack, and wear sunscreen. One may also want to wear insect repellent.
For more information that includes maps of trail locations and routes visit www.crossvilletrails.com/health-walks or call 931-459-7019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.